T-Mobile is 5G download speed king in new network tests against Verizon and AT&T

T-Mobile AT&T Verizon
t-mobile vs verizon vs at&T network speeds
The US carrier network download speed tests for the second half of 2024 are in, and T-Mobile is once again reaping the benefits of its early investment in a 5G network made possible by the mid-band frequencies acquired during its merger with Sprint.

T-Mobile remained the fastest carrier in the United States with a median download speed of 212.77 Mbps, compared to the 95.08 Mbps that AT&T logged, or the slowest Verizon Wireless with 86.23 Mbps. For upload network speeds, T-Mobile's network was also the quickest with 11.45 Mbps and a latency of just 49 ms, the lowest among the three major US carriers.

T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T 5G download speeds


These are the numbers for all carrier network technologies combined, and when it comes to 5G download speeds in particular, T-Mobile shines even brighter. In the July-December period, Ookla's Speedtest Intelligence report logged a median 5G download speed of 281.52 Mbps for T-Mobile, followed by Verizon whose 199.1 Mbps median 5G speeds get a boost from the deployment of the ultrafast mmWave technology. Last with 140.09 Mbps was AT&T's 5G network.


The Oookla report highlights include several other takeaways from the Speedtest report on the US networks:

  • T-Mobile led the mobile market across key performance metrics
  • AT&T Fiber is the fastest ISP in the United States
  • T-Mobile offered the best mobile gaming experience
  • Among the most populous cities in the United States, Pittsburgh recorded the fastest median mobile download speed of 302.96 Mbps, while Raleigh outpaced the other cities to record the fastest median fixed download speed, with 329.82 Mbps.

By key metrics, the Speedtest team means that T-Mobile brought home not only the fastest overall carrier network award for H2, but also the best 5G download speeds, and the best mobile gaming experience thanks to quick uploads and the low network ping that made gaming online more seamless.

T-Mobile was also the fastest network in 46 states, while the District of Columbia logged the quickest median mobile download speed of 184.34 Mbps, followed by Illinois and Utah, with Alaska at 38.22 Mbps, Wyoming, and Vermont the slowest.

T-Mobile, however, is no longer the cheapest carrier as its plan prices are nearly identical to those of Verizon. While the Un-carrier offers the fastest median 5G download speeds, where available, Verizon has the bigger, more robust and reliable network overall, and sometimes having coverage, any coverage, matters more than blazing fast download speeds.
