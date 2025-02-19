T-Mobile users with 2G phones are about to lose service for good
T-Mobile kept its 2G network alive longer than expected, even granting it a last-minute extension last year. But now, after hinting that the shutdown was inevitable, the Un-carrier is finally pulling the plug on 2G for good.
According to a new report, T-Mobile has officially started shutting down its 2G network. However, the carrier says the network is still up for now, with the shutdown happening gradually. There's no exact end date yet, but it won't be long before 2G is completely phased out.
AT&T shut down its 2G network back in 2017, and Verizon followed suit in 2020. T-Mobile originally planned to end its 2G service sooner, too, but later decided to hold off on the shutdown.
After all, now, we're in the era of 5G, and T-Mobile is even already working on 6G tech. Plus, with 3G also out of the picture, T-Mobile was the last US carrier to support 2G devices. 2G stuck around for so long mostly because many IoT devices and basic phones still depended on it, but it was always going to be phased out eventually.
According to a new report, T-Mobile has officially started shutting down its 2G network. However, the carrier says the network is still up for now, with the shutdown happening gradually. There's no exact end date yet, but it won't be long before 2G is completely phased out.
So, what does this mean if you're still rocking a 2G phone? Well, it's time to say goodbye to it if you want to keep staying connected.
T-Mobile will be phasing out the older T-Mobile 2G (GSM) network. Capacity and coverage of T-Mobile's 2G (GSM) network is expected to change starting as early as February, 2025. If you have 2G-dependent devices, you will need to replace them to continue using T-Mobile service without disruption, including the ability to make 911 calls.
– T-Mobile, 2025
To help with the switch, T-Mobile is giving out free replacement devices, including a 5G phone option, so you can stay connected with newer tech. If you still have a 2G-only device, you can head to a T-Mobile store to get it swapped out. The carrier says it has already notified all affected customers and offered them a free upgrade to make sure they don't lose service once 2G is fully shut down.
AT&T shut down its 2G network back in 2017, and Verizon followed suit in 2020. T-Mobile originally planned to end its 2G service sooner, too, but later decided to hold off on the shutdown.
After all, now, we're in the era of 5G, and T-Mobile is even already working on 6G tech. Plus, with 3G also out of the picture, T-Mobile was the last US carrier to support 2G devices. 2G stuck around for so long mostly because many IoT devices and basic phones still depended on it, but it was always going to be phased out eventually.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: