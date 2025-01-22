T-Mobile full 2G shutdown is no longer a distant reality

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile 2G shutdown
T-Mobile has now set an official date for pulling the plug on the obsolete 2G network.

T-Mobile began dismantling its 2G network in September 2024 and while that affected capacity and coverage, it continued to work in some parts of the US. The company has now finalized a date for the full network retirement.

The carrier has started telling users that the 2G network will begin shutting down on February 9.



T-Mobile first wanted to retire its 2G network in April 2024 but decided to give customers still reliant on the technology a reprieve by delaying the shutdown. In August, it announced plans to kick off the phase-out process.

Launched in 1991, the second-generation cellular technology was the first digital mobile network. It introduced basic internet access, SMS, and MMS.

We are now in the fifth generation of mobile networks. T-Mobile has already started developing 6G tech. Even 3G has been executed and T-Mobile is the only company in the US to still support 2G phones. 2G stuck around for so long because many Internet of Things devices and feature phones relied on the technology. It was never going to be here indefinitely.

The shutdown will also allow T-Mobile to put resources and spectrum toward its network.

T-Mobile has been trying to encourage its customers to abandon 2G devices by offering free phones and fee waivers. The offer is still on the table, with the company offering a free 5G replacement to anyone still holding on to 2G phones.

All you have to do is trade in your old device at a T-Mobile location. The company also says that this is a limited-time offer, so you might want to hurry if you don't want to spend money on a device that will work on T-Mobile's network.

2G is susceptible to attacks as it uses weak encryption and doesn't authenticate towers, which is why you should stop using 2G phones regardless of the shutdown.

After the impending shutdown, your 2G phone won't get signals and will be useless as a communication device.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details

Latest News

Best Buy throws yet another hot Surface Pro 11th Edition promo, this time saving you $200
Best Buy throws yet another hot Surface Pro 11th Edition promo, this time saving you $200
Retailer posts images of Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra and their boxes ahead of today's Unpacked
Retailer posts images of Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra and their boxes ahead of today's Unpacked
Should this rumor stop you from buying the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
Should this rumor stop you from buying the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
T-Mobile baffles owners of latest iPhone models with its new text
T-Mobile baffles owners of latest iPhone models with its new text
Netflix raises monthly prices after a strong earnings report sends the stock soaring $125
Netflix raises monthly prices after a strong earnings report sends the stock soaring $125
Galaxy S25 pre-order deal leaks, revealing a free accessory
Galaxy S25 pre-order deal leaks, revealing a free accessory
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless