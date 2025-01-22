T-Mobile full 2G shutdown is no longer a distant reality

T-Mobile









T-Mobile first wanted to retire its 2G network in April 2024 but decided to



Launched in 1991, the second-generation cellular technology was the first digital mobile network. It introduced basic internet access, SMS, and MMS.



We are now in the fifth generation of mobile networks. T-Mobile has already started developing 6G tech. Even 3G has been executed and T-Mobile is the only company in the US to still support 2G phones. 2G stuck around for so long because many Internet of Things devices and feature phones relied on the technology. It was never going to be here indefinitely.



The shutdown will also allow T-Mobile to put resources and spectrum toward its network.



T-Mobile has been trying to encourage its customers to abandon 2G devices by offering free phones and fee waivers. The offer is still on the table, with the company offering a free 5G replacement to anyone still holding on to 2G phones.



All you have to do is trade in your old device at a T-Mobile location. The company also says that this is a limited-time offer, so you might want to hurry if you don't want to spend money on a device that will work on T-Mobile 's network.



2G is susceptible to attacks as it uses weak encryption and doesn't authenticate towers, which is why you should stop using 2G phones regardless of the shutdown.



After the impending shutdown, your 2G phone won't get signals and will be useless as a communication device.

