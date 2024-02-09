T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement





T-Mobile is now saying that it doesn't have an exact date for the retirement of the 2G GSM network at the moment.





The carrier has already killed off its own and Sprint's 3G networks, as well as the latter's LTE network. In case you are wondering why 3G was let go before 2G, it's because in addition to many feature phones, millions of IoT devices such as coke machines, and legacy industrial applications still use 2G.





For anyone still hanging onto classic phones, this is great news. That said, T-Mobile will kill off the tech, which was introduced in the early 1990s, sooner or later.





Another reason why concerned users shouldn't get too comfortable with the news is that service will begin to deteriorate before the impending shutdown. T-Mobile notes in the updated T-Mobile Network Evolution article that some 2G sites will be dismantled before full-on retirement, affecting capacity and coverage.









2G devices are not compatible with 4G and 5G networks. If you keep your device after the shutdown, it may not get signals, and impact your ability to dial 911, among other things.





While some users may be tempted to keep their 2G phones because they are used to them, T-Mobile is doing everything it can to make the transition as smooth as possible. The company will waive SIM charges and device connectivity charges (DDC), as well as any associated taxes for those who get a new device.



