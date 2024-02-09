T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
While most modern smartphones released these days support 5G, many people still use 2G phones. Verizon and AT&T have already shut their 2G networks down and T-Mobile initially planned to do the same on April 2. The carrier has now changed its mind.
As first spotted by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile is now saying that it doesn't have an exact date for the retirement of the 2G GSM network at the moment.
The carrier has already killed off its own and Sprint's 3G networks, as well as the latter's LTE network. In case you are wondering why 3G was let go before 2G, it's because in addition to many feature phones, millions of IoT devices such as coke machines, and legacy industrial applications still use 2G.
For anyone still hanging onto classic phones, this is great news. That said, T-Mobile will kill off the tech, which was introduced in the early 1990s, sooner or later.
Another reason why concerned users shouldn't get too comfortable with the news is that service will begin to deteriorate before the impending shutdown. T-Mobile notes in the updated T-Mobile Network Evolution article that some 2G sites will be dismantled before full-on retirement, affecting capacity and coverage.
While we have not yet established an exact date, we will notify you in advance when we plan to retire T-Mobile's older 2G (GSM) network. Please be aware that as we work towards this retirement, capacity and coverage of the T-Mobile 2G (GSM) network will change as some 2G (GSM) sites will come down prior to the full network retirement.
2G devices are not compatible with 4G and 5G networks. If you keep your device after the shutdown, it may not get signals, and impact your ability to dial 911, among other things.
While some users may be tempted to keep their 2G phones because they are used to them, T-Mobile is doing everything it can to make the transition as smooth as possible. The company will waive SIM charges and device connectivity charges (DDC), as well as any associated taxes for those who get a new device.
The carrier may give you a budget 5G phone like the OnePlus Nord N300 5G or 3rd generation iPhone SE for free to encourage you to move to a new network.
