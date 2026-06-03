T-Mobile customer shares image of first Member Month loot
T-Mobile has a special item waiting for customers in stores.
Grab your blanket before it's too late. | Image by TmoNews
T-Mobile has begun celebrating the tenth anniversary of the fabled T-Mobile Tuesdays program. Aside from tons of experience-themed benefits and discounts on food and gas, the company plans to give out two physical items. The first arrived in stores yesterday, and customers are already in love.
The freebie is a magenta picnic blanket. Quilted on top for a cozy feel, it's the perfect excuse to step outside instead of staying glued to your phone.
While the blanket does sport the T-Mobile logo, it's small enough to be inconspicuous.
To grab yours, just save the offer in T-Life and redeem it at a T-Mobile-owned store by Wednesday, June 3.
Usually, you only get one gift per line. Occasionally, reps are gracious enough to let you walk away with more. That's what happened to Reddit user callmetuan, who managed to grab so many blankets that fellow customers are calling them out for taking more than their share.
Either way, stores are going to run out fast as stock is limited. One rep noted their stock was depleted within six hours. To avoid driving all that way for nothing, call ahead to confirm availability.
Season-appropriate
T-Mobile is giving out free outdoor blankets. | Image by Reddit user callmetuan
The freebie is a magenta picnic blanket. Quilted on top for a cozy feel, it's the perfect excuse to step outside instead of staying glued to your phone.
While the blanket does sport the T-Mobile logo, it's small enough to be inconspicuous.
To grab yours, just save the offer in T-Life and redeem it at a T-Mobile-owned store by Wednesday, June 3.
Be mindful
Usually, you only get one gift per line. Occasionally, reps are gracious enough to let you walk away with more. That's what happened to Reddit user callmetuan, who managed to grab so many blankets that fellow customers are calling them out for taking more than their share.
Either way, stores are going to run out fast as stock is limited. One rep noted their stock was depleted within six hours. To avoid driving all that way for nothing, call ahead to confirm availability.
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What should T-Mobile do to reward customers?
It's the little things
T-Mobile Tuesdays may sound like a frivolous program, but the sheer volume of customers who leave disappointed when merch runs out tells a different story.
The company is reorienting itself as a lifestyle brand, and it's working.
For instance, over 4,000 festival-goers checked out the company's Club Magenta lounge at Stagecoach in April. Entry required flashing the T-Life app, and over a quarter of those who walked in were guests of T-Mobile customers. Many of those attendees switched to T-Mobile on-site, setting a new record for the company.
Losing sight
As T-Mobile explores new ways to delight customers, it must be careful not to roll out changes that drive away long-time subscribers. While something like the Club Magenta lounge may lure in new customers, it may fall short as a retention tactic.
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