At $516 off, the Surface Pro 11 with 16GB/512GB and OLED display is an unmissable bargain

As experienced deal hunters who’ve fought through numerous Black Fridays and lived to tell the tale, we’ve seen discounts ranging from a single cent to over $1,000. And we’ll tell you this: Lady Luck rarely gives you the chance to score one of the best tablets on the market for a whopping $516 off.

That’s why we’re just stoked that a third-party seller on Amazon is offering such a massive price cut on not just any tablet, but the powerful 2-in-1 Microsoft Surface Pro 11. But wait, it gets even better! The discount applies to the Dune-colored model with a Snapdragon X Elite chipset, 512GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM. This means you’ll get a slate with an immense amount of firepower for just under $985, which, sure, isn’t affordable by any means, but it’s a bargain price for all the value this bad boy brings.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 16/512GB: Save $516 on Amazon!

$516 off (34%)
Now is the time to act fast and get a Microsoft Surface Pro 11 on Amazon. A third-party seller there is offering a massive $516 discount on the Snapdragon X Elite-powered model in Dune with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This allows you to score one for just under $985.
Buy at Amazon


Since its silicon is among the most powerful chips for mobile devices out there, this beast can tackle anything, making it suitable for heavy multitasking and demanding apps like Adobe Photoshop. In other words, it can easily become your workhorse, especially when you attach a keyboard, though you’ll have to get that one separately.

That being said, it’s not exactly suitable for running heavy PC games, so we don’t recommend getting it if you’re looking for a gaming tablet. On the other hand, it’s a great pick for watching movies and TV series. Being the more expensive version of the Surface Pro 11, our friend here boasts a gorgeous 13-inch OLED screen with a sharp 2880 x 1920 resolution, delivering stunning visuals with vibrant colors and deep blacks. Additionally, it has a 120Hz refresh rate, which means you’ll enjoy a silky-smooth user experience.

When you factor in battery life that lets you stream videos for up to 14 hours or browse the web for up to 10 hours on a single charge, you get a solid return for your $985 investment. The only downside is that we don’t know how long this deal will last, so we encourage you to act fast and save now while you still can!

