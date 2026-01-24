Spotify takes on YouTube and Apple Music's playlist curation with new Prompted Playlist feature





Spotify brings Prompted Playlists to more ears



Spotify says that they believe technology works best when humans are in the driver's seat. That is the idea behind the new "Prompted Playlist" feature, which allows you to use your own words to describe exactly the kind of music you are in the mood for. After testing the waters in New Zealand back in December 2025, the company is now rolling this beta feature out to Premium subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.





Instead of just relying on the usual algorithms, you can get specific. You might ask for "mood-boosting indie-pop for getting ready to go out" or even "warm acoustic songs for a slow Sunday morning". The app takes your description, mixes it with your listening history and current music trends, and generates a custom playlist.





If you are ready to give it a try, the process is simple: you just open the Spotify app, tap "Create," and select "Prompted Playlist". From there, type in a description of the vibe, scenario, or moment you want to capture , and let Spotify generate the mix for you. You can even set the playlist to refresh daily or weekly so it never gets stale.



Manual curation might be a thing of the past



For a long time, we had two choices on Spotify: spend hours manually picking songs for a playlist or trust Spotify's "Discover Weekly" to guess what we like. This new feature sits right in the middle where you set the rules and the boundaries, and Spotify does the heavy lifting.





This move helps Spotify catch up to (and potentially outpace) its biggest rivals. YouTube Music has already been testing its "Ask Music" feature, which lets Premium users generate custom radio stations from text prompts. Meanwhile, Apple Music has leaned on its " Apple Intelligence " and ChatGPT integrations to offer similar hands-free curation. However, Spotify frames its Prompted Playlist less as a passive radio station and more as an active "collaboration," giving you granular control to steer the algorithm exactly where you want it to go.



A personal spin on discovery



Honestly, I am pretty excited to mess around with this. I have plenty of "Liked Songs," but my mood changes way too often to stick to one static playlist. The ability to refine the prompt is something that piques my curiosity.



I particularly like that it isn't a one-and-done deal. The option to have these prompted lists refresh themselves means your "Workout 2026" playlist can evolve as your taste does. I'm curious to see how well it handles really abstract requests, but if it can save me from skipping tracks constantly, I am sold.

