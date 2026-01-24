Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Spotify takes on YouTube and Apple Music's playlist curation with new Prompted Playlist feature

The new tool brings text-to-playlist generation to the US and Canada.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps Audio
Spotify Prompted Playlists Header
Spotify is giving Premium users a new way to control their music by simply typing out what they want to hear. The feature is expanding to the U.S. and Canada, making playlist creation much easier.

Spotify brings Prompted Playlists to more ears


Spotify says that they believe technology works best when humans are in the driver's seat. That is the idea behind the new "Prompted Playlist" feature, which allows you to use your own words to describe exactly the kind of music you are in the mood for. After testing the waters in New Zealand back in December 2025, the company is now rolling this beta feature out to Premium subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.

Instead of just relying on the usual algorithms, you can get specific. You might ask for "mood-boosting indie-pop for getting ready to go out" or even "warm acoustic songs for a slow Sunday morning". The app takes your description, mixes it with your listening history and current music trends, and generates a custom playlist.

If you are ready to give it a try, the process is simple: you just open the Spotify app, tap "Create," and select "Prompted Playlist". From there, type in a description of the vibe, scenario, or moment you want to capture , and let Spotify generate the mix for you. You can even set the playlist to refresh daily or weekly so it never gets stale.

Recommended For You

Manual curation might be a thing of the past


For a long time, we had two choices on Spotify: spend hours manually picking songs for a playlist or trust Spotify's "Discover Weekly" to guess what we like. This new feature sits right in the middle where you set the rules and the boundaries, and Spotify does the heavy lifting.

This move helps Spotify catch up to (and potentially outpace) its biggest rivals. YouTube Music has already been testing its "Ask Music" feature, which lets Premium users generate custom radio stations from text prompts. Meanwhile, Apple Music has leaned on its "Apple Intelligence" and ChatGPT integrations to offer similar hands-free curation. However, Spotify frames its Prompted Playlist less as a passive radio station and more as an active "collaboration," giving you granular control to steer the algorithm exactly where you want it to go.

How do you usually listen to music on Spotify?

A personal spin on discovery


Honestly, I am pretty excited to mess around with this. I have plenty of "Liked Songs," but my mood changes way too often to stick to one static playlist. The ability to refine the prompt is something that piques my curiosity.

I particularly like that it isn't a one-and-done deal. The option to have these prompted lists refresh themselves means your "Workout 2026" playlist can evolve as your taste does. I’m curious to see how well it handles really abstract requests, but if it can save me from skipping tracks constantly, I am sold.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 3

Will the Samsung Galaxy s26 series be awesome or same old?

by Samsungisthebeast • 6
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Galaxy S26 base storage is all but confirmed, and you’ll love the news
Galaxy S26 base storage is all but confirmed, and you’ll love the news

Latest News

Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless