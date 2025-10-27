Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
At 40% off, these budget Soundcore ANC headphones are back to their Prime Day price

The Space Q45 is now just under $90 — and this time, anyone can grab the deal.

A young man is wearing the Soundcore Space Q45 headphones in an outdoor setting.
Premium Sony and Bose headphones are great, but what if we told you there's a solid option that covers all the basics for less than $90? We're talking about the Soundcore Space Q45 — a headset with massive 50-hour battery life and remarkable ANC performance. Right now, this option is 40% off at Amazon, matching its Prime Day in October price.

Soundcore Space Q45: get now for 40% off

$60 off (40%)
The Soundcore Space Q45 are among the best sub-$150 ANC headphones. Promising excellent battery life and well-performing noise cancellation, and decent sound quality, the headphones cover all the basics. Get yours now and save 40% with this limited-time deal at Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

And while only Prime members could take advantage during Prime Big Deal Days, the current sale is open to everyone. Still, it's a limited-time bargain, so you might want to hurry up.

Let's make one thing clear right off the bat. The Space Q45 won't match the Sony WH-1000XM6. But hey — it's nearly $300 cheaper with its ~$150 MSRP, and it definitely delivers a lot for the price.

First of all, this model features well-performing adaptive noise cancellation. It automatically detects unwanted noises and tailors the ANC level, making commuting, flights, and office work much more pleasant.

Sound quality is more than decent considering the headphones' price. Right out of the box, they offer slightly emphasized bass and mostly clear highs. While the mids are less prominent, distinguishing instrumentals shouldn't be a major issue. You're also getting LDAC support for high-res audio, which is always welcome.

Consider also the battery life. With ANC on, these budget headphones can last up to 50 hours. Without the feature, you can get even more listening time: up to 65 hours. To top it off, a quick five-minute charge provides up to four hours of music. And with extras like Bluetooth Multipoint, these fellas indeed nail all the basics.

Truth be told, sound quality isn't perfect here — but it's more than adequate for the price. Plus, you're getting EQ customizations, great ANC, and awe-inspiring battery life. What more could you possibly ask for? Grab the Soundcore Space Q45 and save 40% while it lasts.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless