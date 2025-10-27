At 40% off, these budget Soundcore ANC headphones are back to their Prime Day price
The Space Q45 is now just under $90 — and this time, anyone can grab the deal.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Premium Sony and Bose headphones are great, but what if we told you there's a solid option that covers all the basics for less than $90? We're talking about the Soundcore Space Q45 — a headset with massive 50-hour battery life and remarkable ANC performance. Right now, this option is 40% off at Amazon, matching its Prime Day in October price.
And while only Prime members could take advantage during Prime Big Deal Days, the current sale is open to everyone. Still, it's a limited-time bargain, so you might want to hurry up.
Let's make one thing clear right off the bat. The Space Q45 won't match the Sony WH-1000XM6. But hey — it's nearly $300 cheaper with its ~$150 MSRP, and it definitely delivers a lot for the price.
First of all, this model features well-performing adaptive noise cancellation. It automatically detects unwanted noises and tailors the ANC level, making commuting, flights, and office work much more pleasant.
Sound quality is more than decent considering the headphones' price. Right out of the box, they offer slightly emphasized bass and mostly clear highs. While the mids are less prominent, distinguishing instrumentals shouldn't be a major issue. You're also getting LDAC support for high-res audio, which is always welcome.
Truth be told, sound quality isn't perfect here — but it's more than adequate for the price. Plus, you're getting EQ customizations, great ANC, and awe-inspiring battery life. What more could you possibly ask for? Grab the Soundcore Space Q45 and save 40% while it lasts.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: