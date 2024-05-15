Sony Xperia 1 VI Preview: Xperia goes mainstream?

Sony Xperia 1 VI Intro









The phone comes with several tweaks to its design and software as well, but we won't go too far and say it's a drastic change of direction. The Xperia 1 VI is still unmistakably Sony, and Xperia enthusiasts around the world would be pleased to know that things such as the audio jack and the microSD card slot can still be found on the new model.



That being said, there are some downgrades as well, so without further ado, let's check everything about the new Sony has finally unveiled the Xperia 1 VI! This flagship device has been generating hype in the online space like a crazy hype… dynamo. The main reason is that there were rumors pointing toward a serious direction change for the Xperia lineup. Now that the Xperia 1 VI is official, we can delve deep into the changes and see what's what.The phone comes with several tweaks to its design and software as well, but we won't go too far and say it's a drastic change of direction. The Xperia 1 VI is still unmistakably Sony, and Xperia enthusiasts around the world would be pleased to know that things such as the audio jack and the microSD card slot can still be found on the new model.That being said, there are some downgrades as well, so without further ado, let's check everything about the new Sony Xperia 1 VI . This preview article will offer a preliminary look at the device, which we will soon expand to a full blown review with all tests and numbers and, of course, a final verdict. But let's get to it, shall we?





Table of Contents:





Also read:

Sony Xperia 1 VI Specs

Wait what? No 4K display?





Let's start with an overview of the Sony Xperia 1 VI specs:









Sony Xperia 1 VI Design and Display No more mister 21:9







The Xperia 1 VI looks surprisingly similar to its predecessor, even though the aspect ratio has changed from 21:9 to 19.5:9. The phone itself is wider and shorter, but not by much.



The new Xperia 1 VI measures 162×74mm, 3 millimeters wider and 3 millimeters shorter than its predecessor. The phone weighs just 192 grams, which is substantially lighter than many other flagships out there, which often go well above the 200-gram mark.



The overall design hasn't changed that much. The Xperia 1 VI features the same ridged frame as the previous model and the same textured glass back. It's supposed to emulate the grip of a real camera, and it's certainly something different from what others are doing design-wise.



The same elongated camera system resides on the back in the upper left corner, and the cameras inside it are also pretty familiar. The display is still uninterrupted by cutouts and notches; we have the same symmetrical bezels at the top and bottom; the dedicated camera shutter button is present; and the same capacitive fingerprint scanner is here as well.









There should be an unboxing image here, and we will provide one as soon as we get the phone. It's almost pointless, though, because the Xperia 1 VI comes in the same recyclable paper box with nothing else inside as its predecessor. Don't expect any case candy.













Sony also says that the brightness has been bumped up by 50%, but we need to test this in our lab to give you some hard numbers on the subject. The bad news, however, is that the resolution has been downgraded to FHD+ (1080x2340), so no more 4K goodness. What's more, FHD resolution on a 6.5-inch screen doesn't translate to a very high PPI, but again, we should test this and report. Time to talk about the display because there are changes in that area. There's some good news and some bad news, as always. The good news is that Sony finally decided to go LTPO, and the Xperia 1 VI supports a variable 1-120Hz refresh rate.Sony also says that the brightness has been bumped up by 50%, but we need to test this in our lab to give you some hard numbers on the subject. The bad news, however, is that the resolution has been downgraded to FHD+ (1080x2340), so no more 4K goodness. What's more, FHD resolution on a 6.5-inch screen doesn't translate to a very high PPI, but again, we should test this and report.





The usual side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner is on duty here. Normally, we like physical fingerprint scanners, but Sony had a fair share of issues with those, so we're curious to see if the new one's better.





Sony Xperia 1 VI Camera Look, I can see my house from here!



Rather disappointingly, the Xperia 1 VI uses the exact same 48MP sensor for its main camera, the Exmor T for mobile, as its predecessor. This dual-layer transistor-pixel 1/1.35" sensor sits under an f/1.9 lens, so there are no hardware upgrades on that front. Sony claims the company's using Sony AI in the background for things like white balance, exposure, and depth, and also to offer eye-tracking autofocus.



The ultrawide camera is also carried over from the previous model. It's the same 12MP, 1/2.5" Exmor RS sensor under an f/2.2 lens. There are some changes to the telephoto camera. It now supports zoom ranges from 85mm to 170mm (3.5x to 7.1x) with everything in between, as the system can move the lens smoothly between the various focal lengths.



Stay tuned for some camera samples soon. It will be really interesting to test out the optical zoom, especially at 7.1x.



Sony Xperia 1 VI Performance & Benchmarks Is that a vapor chamber?



The processor inside the Xperia 1 VI is, unsurprisingly, the latest Qualcomm silicon, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 . What's surprising, though, is that Sony has finally decided to put a vapor chamber cooling inside, potentially alleviating the overheating issues we experienced with some models in the past.





The Xperia 1 VI comes with 12GB of RAM, and it is available in two storage options, with 256GB and 512GB of onboard memory. Fret not, because the microSD card slot is still here, alive and kicking, and it supports cards with up to 1.5TB capacity.





Sony Xperia 1 VI Software





There's one big change on the software front, and no, it's not AI. Even though Sony apparently uses AI to fortify its photography prowess, the company hasn't unveiled a dedicated AI such as Gemini or Galaxy AI.



The change we're talking about concerns the camera app. In the past, there were several apps, each taking care of one department in the camera store, so to speak. There was the photography pro app, then videography pro, and cinema pro, which governed the Hollywood-like movie-recording experience. Now those apps have all merged into one, called just Camera. Everything "Pro" is still inside, but Sony finally decided to make things simple for the non-pro user.



Other than that, it's a typical Sony experience. Pretty clean Android with a bunch of extra features here and there. We'll include a full rundown once we spend some time with the device.





Sony Xperia 1 VI Battery A solid 5,000mAh cell







The difference is that now, when the phone finally has a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate and the screen has a tiny fraction of the pixels the predecessor had, Sony claims it's a two-day phone.



Recommended Stories Sony advertises new materials and higher density for the battery of the Xperia 1 VI, but the end result is still a 5,000mAh cell, just like the one in the previous model.The difference is that now, when the phone finally has a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate and the screen has a tiny fraction of the pixels the predecessor had, Sony claims it's a two-day phone.We have to test this claim, of course, so stay tuned for our extensive battery tests. On the charging side, there seems to be no change. Sony doesn't list the exact speeds supported, but we assume it's 30W wired with support for 15W wireless charging.





Sony Xperia 1 VI Audio Quality and Haptics



The Xperia 1 VI comes equipped with a stereo, front-facing speaker system. We will judge its loudness and quality once the phone arrives at our test bench, but there's some good news already. The 3.5mm audio interface is still present. Sony is reluctant to remove this audio connectivity, and we're sure the fact will please many audiophiles out there.



