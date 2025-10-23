Android 16 is now rolling out to two (very) different Sony phones from last year









According to multiple Redditors on a few different threads , that's basically what's happening right now, but unfortunately, not for everyone and not everywhere. Some Xperia 1 VI users in countries like Greece, Bulgaria, and the UK, for instance, apparently didn't receive the update with folks in Poland and a bunch of other places, although if history is any indication, a global rollout should be completed by the end of the week.





I'm not sure the same thing can be said about the Xperia 10 VI, as reports of Android 16 goodies currently rolling out to that particular device are a little more isolated, which might be due to its low popularity or the update's even slower expansion.





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the Android 16 doesn't bring a lot of substantial improvements or add-ons to the table (at least at first glance). Powered by aprocessor, the Xperia 1 VI should feel even zippier than usual after leaving Android 15 behind... even thoughdoesn't bring a lot of substantial improvements or add-ons to the table (at least at first glance).





The same is true for the Xperia 10 VI and its considerably humbler Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, but even if you don't notice any clear performance enhancements once you install the newest Android version on your 2024 mid-ranger or high-ender, you should at least appreciate the October security patches also included in this package.





Android 16 version. Speaking of, the Xperia 1 VII is also reportedly getting the same new security update , which fixes a couple of bugs that popped up after the phone scored its initialversion.



