Android 16 is now rolling out to two (very) different Sony phones from last year
Whether you bought a high-end or mid-range Xperia handset in 2024, the time has come for (almost) all of you to rejoice.
Samsung is not the only Android device manufacturer that's doing a tremendous job of updating its phones and tablets to the latest OS version, as two different Sony handsets are reportedly receiving a massive new over-the-air goodie pack a few weeks after this year's top-of-the-line Xperia 1 VII.
These are the high-end Xperia 1 VI and the mid-range Xperia 10 VI, and despite their very similar names, I don't think anyone expected the two 2024-released devices to score Android 16 promotions at the same time.
According to multiple Redditors on a few different threads, that's basically what's happening right now, but unfortunately, not for everyone and not everywhere. Some Xperia 1 VI users in countries like Greece, Bulgaria, and the UK, for instance, apparently didn't receive the update with folks in Poland and a bunch of other places, although if history is any indication, a global rollout should be completed by the end of the week.
Very minor visual changes to user interface. The fingerprint notification in apps (banking apps etc) now looks different. The Settings menu is now all in a different order (System and About Phone are now in middle of list instead of at the bottom). Minor animation changes switching between apps/closing.
I'm not sure the same thing can be said about the Xperia 10 VI, as reports of Android 16 goodies currently rolling out to that particular device are a little more isolated, which might be due to its low popularity or the update's even slower expansion.
Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the Xperia 1 VI should feel even zippier than usual after leaving Android 15 behind... even though Android 16 doesn't bring a lot of substantial improvements or add-ons to the table (at least at first glance).
The same is true for the Xperia 10 VI and its considerably humbler Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, but even if you don't notice any clear performance enhancements once you install the newest Android version on your 2024 mid-ranger or high-ender, you should at least appreciate the October security patches also included in this package.
Speaking of, the Xperia 1 VII is also reportedly getting the same new security update, which fixes a couple of bugs that popped up after the phone scored its initial Android 16 version.
Recommended Stories
Unlike Samsung, Sony didn't mess up so many things that an update halt was deemed necessary, but of course, that's the only area where the latter brand defeats the world's top smartphone vendor.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: