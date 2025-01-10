Sony Xperia 1 V is finally receiving Android 15
Sony has been a bit slow with the Android 15 rollout, but that’s simply because the Japanese company no longer has the resources to deliver software updates as fast as the competition.
That said, Sony released Android 15 for Xperia 1 VI a few months ago, so it’s not like none of its phones have been upgraded to the latest version of Android yet. In any case, it looks like Sony continues its Android 15 update roadmap with another top-tier phone, the Xperia 1 V.
The Japanese giant recently updated the Xperia 1 V’s help guide page with information about Android 15. A list of changes added to the phone after updating the software to Android 15 mentions a bunch of new features and improvements that seem to be exclusive to Sony’s phones.
- Private space: You can keep apps in a separate space inside the app drawer. Private space is locked so that your apps and app data are kept private. Use a Google account dedicated to private space to further protect your privacy and security.
- New features and changes to the Wallpaper & style setting: The method of displaying the [Wallpaper & style] screen has been changed. To display the [Wallpaper & style] screen, perform either of the following operations: 1. Find and tap [Settings] > [Wallpaper & style]. 2. Touch and hold an empty area on the Home screen, and then tap [Wallpaper & style].
- New features of Side sense: The Dashboard function has been added to Side sense. Flick the Side sense bar inward toward the screen to open the Dashboard, which allows you to quickly change or check the status of your most-used settings.
- New Quick settings panel and notification panel: The design of the Quick settings panel has been changed and a screenshot tool added. The panel for [Status of sound and display] has been removed from the notification panel. Panels for [Display status] and [Audio status] now appear on the Dashboard.
- New Pop-up window: The operation icons and behavior of the pop-up window have been changed. The operation icons and behavior of pop-up windows displayed by the [Multitasking] feature in the Game enhancer app have also been changed in the same manner. In the External monitor app, you can now display the YouTube video being streamed in a pop-up window.
- Broadcasting (Audio sharing) (Bluetooth LE Audio): You can now use the broadcast function from the Settings menu or the Quick settings panel. “Broadcast” is now shown as “Audio sharing”. Before starting Audio sharing or reception of shared audio, pair your device with the set of headphones supporting LE Audio that you will operate from your device.
- Changes to the SIM settings: Items such as the switches for SIM and mobile data connections can now be found on the SIM settings screen. To display the SIM settings screen, find and tap [Settings] > [Network & internet] > [SIMs]. When you add or enable a SIM with one or two SIMs already activated, a screen prompting you to configure the SIM will appear.
- Sony | Sound Connect app: The name of the Headphones Connect app has been changed to “Sony | Sound Connect.”
Sony hasn’t revealed any information about the rollout, so it’s unclear where exactly is the update being deployed at the moment. However, since this big Android OS updates are rolled out in stages, it might take a few weeks for everyone to get it.
Keep in mind that this is the last major update that the Xperia 1 V is getting, so if you’re looking for a phone with Android 16, you’ll have to upgrade to a new one. The Xperia 1 V originally shipped with Android 13 on board, so this would actually be its second major update (and last).
Unless Sony decides to bring the 3-year update policy to older models, in which case the Xperia 1 V will qualify for one more major update. Regardless of Sony’s decision, the Xperia 1 V will still be supported with security updates for one more year.
