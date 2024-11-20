Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Sony Xperia 1 VI gets its first major update: Android 15 rolls out

Sony is delivering on its promise of three OS updates for the Xperia 1 VI, starting with the rollout of Android 15. The flagship, originally launched in mid-May with Android 14, is now receiving its first major software upgrade alongside the November 1 security patch.

A straightforward update with minimal changes


The Android 15 update, identified as 69.1.A.2.78, weighs in at 940MB. Sony has kept the update minimal, focusing solely on delivering the core Android 15 experience without introducing significant changes to its customizations. The concise changelog reads: “Android 15 OS Upgrade.”

Users can check their current software version by navigating to Settings>About phone>Build number. When the update is available, a system update icon will appear in the status bar. To install, users should open the notification panel, select the system update, tap UPDATE, and then tap RESTART once the download is complete.

Sony’s UK Support page also provides detailed instructions, ensuring users can seamlessly upgrade their devices. As with most updates, the timing may vary depending on the user’s operator, market, region, or country.

Other Xperia models still waiting for Android 15


While the Xperia 1 VI is receiving Android 15, other recent Xperia models remain on Android 14. The Xperia 10 VI, Xperia 1 V, and Xperia 5 V have yet to see their next major updates, while the Xperia 1 IV reached the end of its support lifecycle with Android 14.

Notably, the Xperia 1 VI gained Wi-Fi 7 support through an October update, showcasing Sony’s commitment to delivering meaningful updates even outside major OS upgrades.

What’s next for the Xperia 1 VI?


With two more OS updates and four years of security patches still to come, the Xperia 1 VI is on O.K. long-term option for users prioritizing software longevity, at least as far as Sony phones go. That said, other options such as Google's Pixel or Samsung's Galaxy phones come with longer software support, spanning between 5 and 7 years.

Although the current update doesn’t introduce new features or customizations, Android 15 is expected to enhance performance and user experience, ensuring the flagship remains competitive.

If you’re an Xperia 1 VI user, the Android 15 update is rolling out now. Be sure to check your settings to see if it’s available for your device. Hopefully, Sony catches up to the competition with its future phones and extend the update window even further.
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

