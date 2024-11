Sony Xperia 1 VI gets its first major update: Android 15 rolls out

Android 14

A straightforward update with minimal changes

Android 15

69.1.A.2.78

Android 15

Settings

>

About phone

>

Build number

UPDATE

RESTART

Other Xperia models still waiting for Android 15

Android 15

Android 14

What’s next for the Xperia 1 VI?





Recommended Stories Although the current update doesn’t introduce new features or customizations, Android 15 is expected to enhance performance and user experience, ensuring the flagship remains competitive.



If you’re an Xperia 1 VI user, the Android 15 update is rolling out now. Be sure to check your settings to see if it’s available for your device. Hopefully, Sony catches up to the competition with its future phones and extend the update window even further. Although the current update doesn’t introduce new features or customizations,is expected to enhance performance and user experience, ensuring the flagship remains competitive.If you’re an Xperia 1 VI user, theupdate is rolling out now. Be sure to check your settings to see if it’s available for your device. Hopefully, Sony catches up to the competition with its future phones and extend the update window even further.

Sony is delivering on its promise of three OS updates for the Xperia 1 VI , starting with the rollout of Android 15 . The flagship, originally launched in mid-May with, is now receiving its first major software upgrade alongside the November 1 security patch.Theupdate, identified as, weighs in at 940MB. Sony has kept the update minimal, focusing solely on delivering the core Android 15 experience without introducing significant changes to its customizations. The concise changelog reads: “OS Upgrade.”Users can check their current software version by navigating to. When the update is available, a system update icon will appear in the status bar. To install, users should open the notification panel, select the system update, tap, and then taponce the download is complete.Sony’s UK Support page also provides detailed instructions, ensuring users can seamlessly upgrade their devices. As with most updates, the timing may vary depending on the user’s operator, market, region, or country.While the Xperia 1 VI is receiving, other recent Xperia models remain on. The Xperia 10 VI, Xperia 1 V, and Xperia 5 V have yet to see their next major updates, while the Xperia 1 IV reached the end of its support lifecycle with Android 14 Notably, the Xperia 1 VI gained Wi-Fi 7 support through an October update, showcasing Sony’s commitment to delivering meaningful updates even outside major OS upgrades.With two more OS updates and four years of security patches still to come, the Xperia 1 VI is on O.K. long-term option for users prioritizing software longevity, at least as far as Sony phones go. That said, other options such as Google's Pixel or Samsung's Galaxy phones come with longer software support, spanning between 5 and 7 years.