Sony’s WH-1000XM5 are up to $121 off at Amazon and Walmart, and are a bargain hunter's dream

Apple’s premium AirPods Max may be on sale at Amazon right now, but if you’re looking to score high-end headphones at a lower price and don’t mind a more plasticky build, I believe you should check out Amazon’s Sony WH-1000XM5 deal as well.

The retailer currently has the Midnight Blue option on sale for less than $299. Given that the cans’ usual cost is somewhere around $400, you have a sweet opportunity to upgrade your listening experience for $102 less. If you want to save even more, feel free to score a set at Walmart, where you can grab the model in black for only $279, saving you a total of $121.

Should you get a set of Sony WH-1000XM5 with these deals? Well, absolutely! They may not be Sony’s latest flagship anymore, but they are still an incredible offering, especially now that you can score them for up to $121 off. They deliver high-quality audio with clear highs and deep bass. Furthermore, they support 360-degree audio and head tracking, all while allowing you to tailor the sound to your preferences via the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect companion app.

Of course, great sound is nothing if you can’t enjoy it for a long, long time, which is why these cans are also extremely comfy. They boast plush, pressure-relieving ear cushions that distribute weight so evenly you’ll forget you're even wearing them. In fact, they weigh in at just 250 grams, which is a massive difference compared to the 385-gram AirPods Max. While you’re sacrificing that premium feeling Apple delivers, you’re gaining a level of comfort that lets you wear them all day without any strain.

Furthermore, you get to experience some of the best ANC on the market. Just don’t work out with these (or be very careful if you do), as they don’t have an official IP rating for dust and water resistance—just like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra and AirPods Max. But don’t let that stop you from saving big, as these are worth every penny. Act fast and grab a pair at a bargain price while you still can!

Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena
