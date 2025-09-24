Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 become tempting premium pick at Walmart

The earbuds deliver top-quality sound, have effective ANC, and offer up to 30 hours of battery life with their case. Don't miss out!

By
A woman wearing a pair of Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4.
Sennheiser is among the top manufacturers in the audio segment, so it’s only natural for its premium Momentum True Wireless 4 to rank among the best earbuds on the market. Because of how awesome they are, though, they also come with a hefty price tag. You’ll need to shell out about $300 to get a pair, which not many people are willing to do.

Fortunately, we found a solid deal on these bad boys, letting you enhance your listening experience at a lower price. The offer is available at Walmart, where a pro seller is offering about a $100 discount on the model in Black Graphite. Keep in mind that the earbuds usually cost around $350 there, so the markdown lets you grab them for $249.99.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: Save $100!

$249 95
$349 95
$100 off (29%)
Walmart is offering a $100 discount on the premium Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds, allowing you to grab a pair for just $249.95. The earbuds rank among the best on the market, offering superb sound and effective ANC. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Walmart


We agree that they are far from affordable even at their current price at Walmart; however, as you’d expect, they offer a lot in return. For instance, they deliver top-quality sound with strong bass. Plus, you can easily adjust their audio to your taste via the five-band EQ in the companion Sennheiser Smart Control app.

As self-respecting premium earbuds, they also come with effective ANC, which stops low-frequency noises like airplane hum seamlessly. That said, they may struggle to mute sounds in the high-frequency spectrum, so we can’t really say that their ANC is the best there is.

On the flip side, they have incredible battery life, offering up to 30 hours of playtime with the case, while fast charging provides up to an additional hour after just eight minutes of charging.

All in all, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are phenomenal, and every chance to get them for less should not be missed. Therefore, don’t hesitate—save with this deal now!

