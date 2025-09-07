The Samsung video that has Steve Jobs rolling over in his grave

Without a doubt, the late Steve Jobs was not a fan of the stylus. How do we know that? Well, he made it crystal clear that day in January 2007 at Macworld when he held the iPhone aloft, introduced the new device, and literally changed the world. When discussing how users will communicate with the iPhone, he said, "Who wants a stylus? You have to get 'em, put 'em away, you lose 'em. Yuck! Nobody wants a stylus. So let's not use a stylus."





The first major smartphone to ship with a stylus after Jobs' comment was the HTC Touch, which was released in June 2007. But it wasn't until Samsung released the Galaxy Note in 2011 that the stylus became a feature. Samsung called its digital writing instrument the S Pen. Over time, the S Pen became much more powerful with capabilities not found on a regular stylus. The new S Pen combines technology with what Samsung calls "A human-centered design."





Do you like using a stylus? Yes. Steve Jobs was wrong. No. Steve Jobs was right. Yuck! When it comes to a stylus, I don't care. Yes. Steve Jobs was wrong. 90.91% No. Steve Jobs was right. Yuck! 0% When it comes to a stylus, I don't care. 9.09%









The next-gen S Pen is optimized for drawing as the pen tip is shaped like a cone and is tilted at a greater angle, which could help users create better sketches. The harder you press, the darker the strokes. Also improved is the durability of the S Pen. Samsung has redesigned its internals, and the S Pen is stronger and more durable.





I must add that some of the comments from those who viewed the video are interesting. "You forgot to add the part where you downgrade and remove the Bluetooth features on this generation," wrote one disgruntled S Pen user. Another wrote, "The AUDACITY to say this, after removing Bluetooth from S Pen in S25U and now Tab S11U. Ridiculous. At least give users a choice to buy it if they want it."





The S Pen did change the way people looked at the stylus, which makes us wonder whether Steve Jobs would have been more open to a stylus with the capabilities of the S Pen. As for the Apple Pencil, well, that was released nearly four years after Jobs' death.

Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.



Recommended Stories



LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!