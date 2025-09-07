Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The Samsung video that has Steve Jobs rolling over in his grave

This accessory has been redesigned for Samsung's latest launched device.

Samsung Galaxy Tab
The Galaxy Tab S11 shown with the S Pen.
Without a doubt, the late Steve Jobs was not a fan of the stylus. How do we know that? Well, he made it crystal clear that day in January 2007 at Macworld when he held the iPhone aloft, introduced the new device, and literally changed the world. When discussing how users will communicate with the iPhone, he said, "Who wants a stylus? You have to get 'em, put 'em away, you lose 'em. Yuck! Nobody wants a stylus. So let's not use a stylus."

The first major smartphone to ship with a stylus after Jobs' comment was the HTC Touch, which was released in June 2007. But it wasn't until Samsung released the Galaxy Note in 2011 that the stylus became a feature. Samsung called its digital writing instrument the S Pen. Over time, the S Pen became much more powerful with capabilities not found on a regular stylus. The new S Pen  combines technology with what Samsung calls "A human-centered design."

Do you like using a stylus?

Vote View Result

Samsung has released a video called "The S Pen Story" timed to accompany the release of the Galaxy Tab S11 tablet last week. In fact, all of the illustrations created for the video were produced with the S Pen and the Galaxy Tab S11. The video reveals that Samsung's goal with the S Pen was to make it resemble the ordinary pencil. "So simple. Yet powerful," Sammy says. As the pencil brings ideas to life, so does the S Pen. The next-gen S Pen features an enhanced grip designed to feel familiar, like a pencil.

Video Thumbnail


The next-gen S Pen is optimized for drawing as the pen tip is shaped like a cone and is tilted at a greater angle, which could help users create better sketches. The harder you press, the darker the strokes. Also improved is the durability of the S Pen. Samsung has redesigned its internals, and the S Pen is stronger and more durable.

I must add that some of the comments from those who viewed the video are interesting. "You forgot to add the part where you downgrade and remove the Bluetooth features on this generation," wrote one disgruntled S Pen user. Another wrote, "The AUDACITY to say this, after removing Bluetooth from S Pen in S25U and now Tab S11U. Ridiculous. At least give users a choice to buy it if they want it."

The S Pen did change the way people looked at the stylus, which makes us wonder whether Steve Jobs would have been more open to a stylus with the capabilities of the S Pen. As for the Apple Pencil, well, that was released nearly four years after Jobs' death.

The Samsung video that has Steve Jobs rolling over in his grave
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
