Samsung continues to build hype for Galaxy Note 20 5G event with new Unpacked trailer

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 03, 2020, 9:18 AM
Google is not exactly Samsung's biggest rival when it comes to manufacturing and selling smartphones around the world, but with the Pixel 4a widely expected to break cover at last sometime later today, it's hard not to see the latest Galaxy Unpacked "trailer" release as an attempt to keep everyone's attention directed squarely at the Galaxy Note 20 et al.

This is the second short clip uploaded to the official YouTube channel of the world's second-largest handset vendor in anticipation of a very special virtual event scheduled for August 5. While the goal is pretty obvious, the incredible work put in by several trustworthy leakers in the last few months makes it essentially impossible for the company to achieve said goal.

It's difficult to get excited about catching a glimpse of the Note 20 Ultra's massive rear-facing camera module when the upcoming phone's imaging specs and design have been public knowledge for such a long time. The same goes for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, whose profile (when folded) is showcased for a quick second several days after a number of high-quality renders surfaced on the interwebs.


Apart from handsets, Samsung is virtually guaranteed to fully unveil the Galaxy Watch 3, as well as the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ 5G, on Wednesday. The next Tizen-powered timepiece is also (partially) shown off in this hot new trailer, while the high-end iPad Pro rivals appear to be teased in near-total obscurity with the simple yet effective "powerful" tagline. Unfortunately for the tech giant, those products are also hardly cloaked in secrecy, although for what it's worth, that doesn't necessarily mean all the excitement is gone.

We're still more than curious to see when the 5G-enabled Z Fold 2 powerhouse will make its US commercial debut, for instance, as well as how much the Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is supposed to cost. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G, meanwhile, could launch alongside some cool pre-order freebies to make potential buyers forget about their resolutions to keep non-essential spending to a minimum during this prolonged pandemic.

If you're into that sort of thing, Samsung is also teasing several high-profile advertising partnerships with an eclectic group of celebrities today, including YouTuber and Twitch streamer Myth, singer and songwriter Khalid, and K-pop boy band BTS. The latter endorsement could prove particularly newsworthy considering the recent release of a Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition handset and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition headphones. 

That's right, we're expecting the Galaxy Note 20 (Ultra) and Galaxy Buds Live to come in special BTS editions... eventually.

