Samsung continues to build hype for Galaxy Note 20 5G event with new Unpacked trailer
Apart from handsets, Samsung is virtually guaranteed to fully unveil the Galaxy Watch 3, as well as the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ 5G, on Wednesday. The next Tizen-powered timepiece is also (partially) shown off in this hot new trailer, while the high-end iPad Pro rivals appear to be teased in near-total obscurity with the simple yet effective "powerful" tagline. Unfortunately for the tech giant, those products are also hardly cloaked in secrecy, although for what it's worth, that doesn't necessarily mean all the excitement is gone.
We're still more than curious to see when the 5G-enabled Z Fold 2 powerhouse will make its US commercial debut, for instance, as well as how much the Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is supposed to cost. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G, meanwhile, could launch alongside some cool pre-order freebies to make potential buyers forget about their resolutions to keep non-essential spending to a minimum during this prolonged pandemic.
If you're into that sort of thing, Samsung is also teasing several high-profile advertising partnerships with an eclectic group of celebrities today, including YouTuber and Twitch streamer Myth, singer and songwriter Khalid, and K-pop boy band BTS. The latter endorsement could prove particularly newsworthy considering the recent release of a Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition handset and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition headphones.
That's right, we're expecting the Galaxy Note 20 (Ultra) and Galaxy Buds Live to come in special BTS editions... eventually.