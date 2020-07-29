Looks like Samsung Galaxy Note 20 pre-orders will come with free Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung Android

Anam Hamid
Jul 29, 2020, 6:20 PM
In about six days, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 duo will be official, along with the kidney bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live. The price will likely start at €949 for the Galaxy Note 20 4G and its 5G variant is expected to cost €1,049. The specced-out Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will likely retail for €1,349. Needless to say, the prices are at the higher end of the spectrum and the chaebol has something in mind to sweeten the deal.

@Slashleaks (via AndroidCentral) has posted a pamphlet originating from Indonesia and according to it, pre-ordering the Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra will get you the Galaxy Buds Live for free. Per a previous leak, the true wireless earbuds will cost €189 if bought separately. In the US, they will apparently go for $169.

They are tipped to offer active noise cancellation, AKG sound optimizations, and 28 hours of battery life.



The pamphlet also reveals that Samsung will open Galaxy Note 20 pre-orders on August 6 and they will last until August 19. This means the phones will go on sale the next day, or on August 21 as reported previously

There is another accessory up for grabs too with Galaxy Note 20 reservations


Customers pre-booking the device will get a voucher worth around $180 and if you don't fancy the Galaxy Buds Live, there will also be an option to go for the Galaxy Buds Plus, which are priced at $150.

Regardless of which hearable you go for, the pre-order deal is quite tempting and it will knock around $200 off the retail price of the Note 20.

That said, not everyone necessarily wants free wireless earbuds and it's just disappointing to see that Samsung is continuing with its trend of exorbitantly priced flagships, despite the fate of the Galaxy S20.

On top of that, the Galaxy Note 20 will apparently make plenty of compromises such as a plastic back, a flat display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and a downgraded version of the S Pen. 

If you are an absolute Note lineup fan, blind pre-orders are now live on Samsung's website and will earn you an instant $50 credit.

