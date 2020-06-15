T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Accessories Samsung Android Wearables Audio 5G

Samsung unveils special purple-coated Galaxy S20+ 5G and Buds+ BTS Editions

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 15, 2020, 2:46 AM
Samsung unveils special purple-coated Galaxy S20+ 5G and Buds+ BTS Editions
The K-pop phenomenon has taken the entire world by storm in recent years after obviously originating in South Korea way back in the early 1990s, and sooner or later, it was pretty obvious the nation's greatest tech export would try to get a piece of the action with a high-profile global marketing partnership of some sort.

Enter the special Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy Buds+ BTS editions, set to go up for pre-order on June 19 in the US ahead of an actual commercial release on July 9. The latter date, mind you, was not randomly selected, marking the seventh anniversary of the BTS fan collective.

If you don't know what BTS is... then clearly these eye-catching purple-coated devices are not for you. Instead, their target audience is composed of members of the so-called BTS army who just so happen to be passionate about super-high-end Android smartphones and/or trendy true wireless earbuds in addition to the world's most successful K-pop group.

The boy band's iconic purple heart design and logo are plastered all over the retail boxes of the Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition and the Buds+ BTS Edition, the former of which also rocks a full purple back and even a little purple heart imprinted on the rear-facing camera module. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition, meanwhile, come in a snazzy purple-and-black combination alongside a purple-and-black charging case lined up with little purple hearts of its own on the outside.


Although that certainly sounds... a bit much, all the purple accents and imprints are done almost surprisingly tastefully, making the handset in particular a beauty to behold even for non-BTS fans. Unfortunately, the official pricing info is still kept under wraps for some reason, which may well mean these absolute head turners will be significantly costlier than their "regular" counterparts.

To help seal the deal, Samsung plans to sell the Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition with pre-installed BTS-inspired themes, as well as decorative stickers and special photo cards featuring pictures of the band members. Last but not least, those who pre-order the phone between June 19 and July 9 in the US will get a 50 percent discount on the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition, as well as a free limited edition BTS poster. 

Meanwhile, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition pre-orders will come with a BTS wireless charger included, and if you pre-order both the handset and true wireless earbuds, you're looking at two free limited edition posters. Naturally, we expect no changes in terms of specs and features, although it's not entirely clear if the unlocked Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition will offer 128 or 512 gigs of internal storage space.

Related phones

Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$840 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
$800 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Father's Day gift ideas and deals (2020)
Popular stories
Motorola Edge Plus Review: Surprise of the year
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 renders show off worthy but not revolutionary iPad Pro 11 rival
Popular stories
Android 11 R Preview: A quality of life update

Popular stories

Popular stories
One million Sprint customers are in for a big T-Mobile surprise next week
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event: what devices to expect and how to watch it
Popular stories
Barely Blue Pixel 4a not happening any longer, phone delayed yet again: report
Popular stories
AT&T reportedly in talks to sell Warner Bros. for a goodly amount
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 and unnamed bean-shaped earbuds are officially confirmed now
Popular stories
Lowballed by Dish, T-Mobile might be looking for a different Boost buyer

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless