Samsung unveils special purple-coated Galaxy S20+ 5G and Buds+ BTS Editions





Enter the special Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy Buds+ BTS editions , set to go up for pre-order on June 19 in the US ahead of an actual commercial release on July 9. The latter date, mind you, was not randomly selected, marking the seventh anniversary of the BTS fan collective.





If you don't know what BTS is... then clearly these eye-catching purple-coated devices are not for you. Instead, their target audience is composed of members of the so-called BTS army who just so happen to be passionate about super-high-end Android smartphones and/or trendy true wireless earbuds in addition to the world's most successful K-pop group.





The boy band's iconic purple heart design and logo are plastered all over the retail boxes of the Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition and the Buds+ BTS Edition, the former of which also rocks a full purple back and even a little purple heart imprinted on the rear-facing camera module. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition, meanwhile, come in a snazzy purple-and-black combination alongside a purple-and-black charging case lined up with little purple hearts of its own on the outside.









Although that certainly sounds... a bit much, all the purple accents and imprints are done almost surprisingly tastefully, making the handset in particular a beauty to behold even for non-BTS fans. Unfortunately, the official pricing info is still kept under wraps for some reason, which may well mean these absolute head turners will be significantly costlier than their "regular" counterparts.





To help seal the deal, Samsung plans to sell the Galaxy S20 + 5G BTS Edition with pre-installed BTS-inspired themes, as well as decorative stickers and special photo cards featuring pictures of the band members. Last but not least, those who pre-order the phone between June 19 and July 9 in the US will get a 50 percent discount on the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition, as well as a free limited edition BTS poster.





Meanwhile, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition pre-orders will come with a BTS wireless charger included, and if you pre-order both the handset and true wireless earbuds, you're looking at two free limited edition posters. Naturally, we expect no changes in terms of specs and features, although it's not entirely clear if the unlocked Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition will offer 128 or 512 gigs of internal storage space.





The K-pop phenomenon has taken the entire world by storm in recent years after obviously originating in South Korea way back in the early 1990s, and sooner or later, it was pretty obvious the nation's greatest tech export would try to get a piece of the action with a high-profile global marketing partnership of some sort.