Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in all official colors

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jul 29, 2020, 12:44 PM
Last week, low-quality press renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 showcased its beautiful design for the very first time. Today, thanks to the folks over at MySmartPrice, high-quality marketing images that provide a detailed look at the foldable are now available.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features two punch-hole displays


The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, like its year-old predecessor, is equipped with not one but two AMOLED displays. Sitting on the exterior is an extra-tall 6.23-inch punch-hole screen that extends to the very edges of the device and is, therefore, surrounded by minimal bezels.

The idea of slim bezels is certainly nothing new in the world of smartphones, but the choice represents a massive upgrade over the original Samsung Galaxy Fold. That device, for those of you that don't know, was fitted with a 4.3-inch external screen surrounded by very thick bezels which, in turn, limited its usefulness.

Buyers of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be able to use the small display for anything they like. But if you're watching a YouTube video or perhaps reading a website, the larger screen might be more useful.

Opening up the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 reveals a massive 7.7-inch 120Hz display – up from 7.3-inches on the original – that will automatically show you whatever is being displayed on the external screen.

The South Korean company used a plastic covering and a corner notch on the original model, but the newer foldable looks set to feature ultra-thin-glass for improved durability and a punch-hole for a cleaner design.

To further improve the look of the device, the press renders show Samsung has reduced the size of the bezels a little. Some rubber bumpers seem to have been added to the lip around the display for added protection too.

Samsung has fitted the foldable with five cameras


As mentioned above, both Galaxy Z Fold 2 displays have adopted punch hole technology. These holes each house 10-megapixel selfie cameras borrowed from previous Samsung flagships, according to earlier reports.

That setup is accompanied by a massive Galaxy Note 20-like camera module on the left exterior panel. It houses three cameras rumored to have been carried over from the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20.

If true, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will feature a 12-megapixel main shooter that's accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. The latter supports 3x hybrid zoom and 30x digital zoom.

Completing the external package is a metal frame complete with a stereo speaker system, a USB-C port along the bottom, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right side that sits directly below the volume rocker. 

Despite earlier rumors, Samsung isn't believed to have added S Pen support.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+, 5G connectivity, and more


Powering the foldable in question is expected to be the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ coupled with 12GB of RAM as standard. Samsung fitted the first Galaxy Fold with a whopping 512GB of internal storage as standard, but there have been rumors about a base 256GB version with the Galaxy Z Fold 2. 

Samsung, which will launch the device in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze, is also readying Android 10 and One UI 2.5 for the product. An update to Android 11 is to be expected in the future, although that software has not yet been released. 

Like the other premium flagships powered by the Snapdragon 865+, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will support next-gen 5G networks as standard. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 announcement, price, availability


The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be officially announced next week on Wednesday, August 5. Also landing that day are the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S7 series, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Watch 3.

In regards to pricing, reports suggest it could cost as much as $1,980 when it launches in the United States. Speaking of the launch, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 might not be available until late September.

Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 View Full specs
  • Display 7.7 inches
    2213 x 1689 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

