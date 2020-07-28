New Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 & Tab S7+ (5G) leak reveals potential pricing
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 press render
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is drawing closer and the leaks show no sign of slowing down. Five product lineups are set to be announced next week and all of them have already been detailed in full.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 price in Europe
According to Nils Ahrensmeier and TechnikNews, the standard Galaxy Tab S7 model complete with 128GB of internal storage and Wi-Fi connectivity support will be available to purchase in the Mystic Silver and Mystic Black finishes.
For that extra money, buyers are gaining access to the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset coupled with the same 6/128GB base configuration as last year. The display has been enlarged to 11-inches too and now boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, although Samsung has switched to LCD tech in an attempt to keep costs down.
The tablet ships with an upgraded S Pen that now matches the low 9ms latency supported by the second-generation Apple Pencil. Samsung will also offer the stylus separately to customers across Europe for €59.99.
Completing the package is a dual-camera setup on the rear and a quad-speaker setup that has been tuned by AKG and supports Dolby Atmos.
In addition to the standard tablet, Samsung has chosen to create a larger model complete with a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display that supports a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate too.
It will be available to purchase in the Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze colors at launch. But due to its bigger size, anybody interested will have to fork out an extra €200 once available.
The report published today only mentions the Wi-Fi Galaxy Tab S7+ model with a 6/256GB configuration that Samsung is working on, which looks set to retail €999 and €1,009 in Europe, but a cheaper Wi-Fi version with 128GB is expected too and it will probably cost €899 and €909.
Completing the package is a dual-camera setup on the rear and a quad-speaker setup that has been tuned by AKG and supports Dolby Atmos.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ price in Europe
In addition to the standard tablet, Samsung has chosen to create a larger model complete with a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display that supports a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate too.
It will be available to purchase in the Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze colors at launch. But due to its bigger size, anybody interested will have to fork out an extra €200 once available.
The report published today only mentions the Wi-Fi Galaxy Tab S7+ model with a 6/256GB configuration that Samsung is working on, which looks set to retail €999 and €1,009 in Europe, but a cheaper Wi-Fi version with 128GB is expected too and it will probably cost €899 and €909.
Aside from the new display, the larger tablet is identical to its smaller sibling in every way. It supports the same S Pen stylus and boasts the aforementioned quad-speaker setup, as well as the same chipset and camera system.
To further bolster its 5G ecosystem of devices, Samsung is preparing new 5G variants of its Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets designed to replace the traditional 4G LTE versions that consumers have come to expect.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, according to the report, is going to retail at €1,199 and €1,209 in the European market. That version does come with 256GB of storage as standard, but it still represents an added cost of €200 over the equivalent Wi-Fi variant.
Samsung is also preparing 5G… But it won’t be cheap
To further bolster its 5G ecosystem of devices, Samsung is preparing new 5G variants of its Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets designed to replace the traditional 4G LTE versions that consumers have come to expect.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, according to the report, is going to retail at €1,199 and €1,209 in the European market. That version does come with 256GB of storage as standard, but it still represents an added cost of €200 over the equivalent Wi-Fi variant.
Applying that same increase to the Galaxy Tab S7 means that the 5G model should be available for €999 or €1,009 at launch.