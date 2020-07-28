New Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 & Tab S7+ (5G) leak reveals potential pricing

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 press render





Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 price in Europe





Completing the package is a dual-camera setup on the rear and a quad-speaker setup that has been tuned by AKG and supports Dolby Atmos.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ price in Europe

In addition to the standard tablet,



It will be available to purchase in the Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze colors at launch. But due to its bigger size, anybody interested will have to fork out an extra €200 once available.



The report published today only mentions the Wi-Fi Galaxy Tab S7+ model with a 6/256GB configuration that Samsung is working on, which looks set to retail €999 and €1,009 in Europe, but a cheaper Wi-Fi version with 128GB is expected too and it will probably cost €899 and €909.



The tablet ships with an upgraded S Pen that now matches the low 9ms latency supported by the second-generation Apple Pencil. Samsung will also offer the stylus separately to customers across Europe for €59.99.Completing the package is a dual-camera setup on the rear and a quad-speaker setup that has been tuned by AKG and supports Dolby Atmos.In addition to the standard tablet, Samsung has chosen to create a larger model complete with a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display that supports a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate too.It will be available to purchase in the Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze colors at launch. But due to its bigger size, anybody interested will have to fork out an extra €200 once available.The report published today only mentions the Wi-Fi Galaxy Tab S7+ model with a 6/256GB configuration that Samsung is working on, which looks set to retail €999 and €1,009 in Europe, but a cheaper Wi-Fi version with 128GB is expected too and it will probably cost €899 and €909.

Aside from the new display, the larger tablet is identical to its smaller sibling in every way. It supports the same S Pen stylus and boasts the aforementioned quad-speaker setup, as well as the same chipset and camera system.

Samsung is also preparing 5G… But it won’t be cheap

To further bolster its 5G ecosystem of devices, Samsung is preparing new 5G variants of its Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets designed to replace the traditional 4G LTE versions that consumers have come to expect.



The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, according to the report, is going to retail at €1,199 and €1,209 in the European market. That version does come with 256GB of storage as standard, but it still represents an added cost of €200 over the equivalent Wi-Fi variant.









Applying that same increase to the Galaxy Tab S7 means that the 5G model should be available for €999 or €1,009 at launch.



