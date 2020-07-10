Hot new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ 5G leaks leave little to the imagination









The impending Tab S7 and S7+ are today the subject of not one and not two but three fresh leaks, further confirming their premium yet familiar design and revealing a somewhat surprising new feature that previously seemed unlikely to materialize.

Super fast charging is on the cards after all





Although older certification documents appeared to suggest both the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ would be sticking with the 15W fast charging capabilities of the Galaxy Tab S6 SamMobile has (official) reasons to expect at least the larger slate to make the leap to 45W speeds now.









The Galaxy Tab S7+ would thus match the insane "super fast charging" support of the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Note 10+ in both Wi-Fi-only and 5G-enabled versions, even though the 12.4-inch giant is obviously unlikely to ship alongside a 45W power adapter in its standard retail box.





Instead, you'll probably have to separately buy that thing in exchange for $49.99 if you want to get the gargantuan 10,000mAh or so battery under the hood of the Tab S7 Plus from 0 to 100 percent capacity as quickly as possible.





This upgrade, by the way, would put Samsung's newest flagship tablet ahead of the 2020-released iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 , both of which are capped at 35W charging speeds.

The Galaxy Tab S7 looks good in a freshly leaked press render













This press-friendly picture showcases the Galaxy Tab S7 front panel, which looks an awful lot like the Tab S6. That's not necessarily a bad thing, even if the gorgeous Super AMOLED display arguably left plenty of space for Samsung to further reduce its bezels.





As previously revealed, the Tab S7 is set to feature a single front-facing camera, which is more than enough for such a large device, as well as two rear-facing shooters that remain hidden in this particular render.

The first live Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G pics are also out





Just in case you needed more proof Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Tab S7 and S7+ soon, you'll be happy to see a South Korean regulatory agency reveal a pair of real-life SM-T976N photographs . This is the regional 5G-capable variant of the jumbo-sized tablet, mind you, and it looks... familiar.





The Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G seems to come with the exact same dual rear camera module, S Pen holder, and AKG inscription as the Tab S6, not to mention a very similar metal body and relatively thin screen borders.









Naturally, the huge 12.4-inch slate is significantly taller and wider than its 10.5-inch forerunner while reportedly pairing the aforementioned Snapdragon 865 Plus processor with your choice of 6 or 8 gigs of memory and 128 or 256 gigs of internal storage space. Although the specs of the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 haven't been specifically leaked yet, we fully expect them to mirror the Tab S7+ list of features.





Battery size will be one notable exception, of course, with the smaller tablet tipped to pack a smaller but still generous 7,760mAh cell capacity