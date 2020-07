Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra





The Galaxy Unpacked lineup has leaked out almost entirely but Samsung has so far stayed completely quiet on the matter. In a teaser video published earlier today, though, the South Korean company finally confirmed which devices are coming on August 5.The Samsung Galaxy Note series is always the highlight of Galaxy Unpacked during the summer months and 2020 will be no different. The teaser image showcases the silhouette of what is believed to be the 5G Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.This flagship features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display complete with a centered punch hole, curved edges, and ridiculously thin bezels. Giving the smartphone its name is an all-new S Pen stylus that is now on par with the Apple Pencil (second-gen).Turning it over reveals a triple-camera system that consists of a 108-megapixel main snapper, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 12-megapixel 5x periscope camera, and a laser autofocus system.