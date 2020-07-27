Samsung Android Tablets Tizen Wearables

Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more

Jul 27, 2020, 8:45 AM
The Galaxy Unpacked lineup has leaked out almost entirely but Samsung has so far stayed completely quiet on the matter. In a teaser video published earlier today, though, the South Korean company finally confirmed which devices are coming on August 5.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra


The Samsung Galaxy Note series is always the highlight of Galaxy Unpacked during the summer months and 2020 will be no different. The teaser image showcases the silhouette of what is believed to be the 5G Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

This flagship features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display complete with a centered punch hole, curved edges, and ridiculously thin bezels. Giving the smartphone its name is an all-new S Pen stylus that is now on par with the Apple Pencil (second-gen).

Turning it over reveals a triple-camera system that consists of a 108-megapixel main snapper, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 12-megapixel 5x periscope camera, and a laser autofocus system.

Arriving alongside the premium Galaxy Note 20 Ultra should be the vanilla Galaxy Note 20. This model, however, incorporates several downgrades including a 60Hz display, a less impressive S Pen, and different cameras.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2


The Galaxy Fold was one of the most interesting smartphones of 2019 and this year Samsung aims to impress again with the improved Fold 2, which is now part of the dedicated Galaxy Z foldable device series.

Reports and leaked renders point towards a 7.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display on the inside and a 6.23-inch panel on the outside. Despite earlier rumors, S Pen support has not been added to the device.

There are five cameras including three on the rear, which have been borrowed from the Galaxy S20, and one selfie sensor above each display, both of which have also been taken from the same flagship.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+


For the first time, Samsung has created two flagship tablets. The larger one offers a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display and an in-screen fingerprint scanner whereas the smaller device settles for an 11-inch LCD panel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

But aside from those differences, the two tablets that are depicted in the Unpacked teaser video are virtually identical. Both are powered by the Snapdragon 865+ chipset and include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard alongside microSD card support.

If buyers choose the pricier 5G variant over the Wi-Fi model, Samsung will throw in 256GB of storage instead. An S Pen stylus on par with the newest Apple Pencil is included inside the box too.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3


The final devices teased today were the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3, which will act as the company’s newest wearables.

The Galaxy Buds Live introduce an all-new design to the wireless earphones segment and are expected to offer active noise cancellation as standard. Despite the latter’s presence, the earbuds may drastically undercut rival products including AirPods Pro by launching at $169.


The Galaxy Watch 3, on the other hand, should arrive in two sizes – 41mm and 45mm – and two variants – Wi-Fi and LTE. It builds on the features that previous customers have enjoyed and introduces new ones. Examples include the rotating bezel, an ECG monitor, a blood pressure sensor, and activity tracking.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 View Full specs
  • Display 7.7 inches
    2213 x 1689 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) View Full specs
  • Display 1.2 inches
    360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware
    1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Tizen
Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) View Full specs
  • Display 1.4 inches
    360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware
    1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 340 mAh
  • OS Tizen

