Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 unboxing and review video leaks out









What we have above, however, is our first unboxing and video review of sorts for the living and breathing Galaxy Watch 3 that has leaked for what we are certain is an unpleasant feeling for Samsung.





Still, now we get to see the 41mm bronze model, while, so far, the best look we've had was of the black Titanium Watch 3 model, with the 45mm sizing, and an awesome Titanium band that gives it a rather premium and sophisticated look.



