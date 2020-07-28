Accessories Samsung Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 unboxing and review video leaks out

Jul 28, 2020, 3:27 AM

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 3 has already leaked in press renders and even a 360 degree depiction, as well as in a full specs sheet and pricing lists, if anyone had any doubts that it will appear together with the Note 20 series, and a bunch of other devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 that Samsung may announce during its Unpacked event.

What we have above, however, is our first unboxing and video review of sorts for the living and breathing Galaxy Watch 3 that has leaked for what we are certain is an unpleasant feeling for Samsung. 

Still, now we get to see the 41mm bronze model, while, so far, the best look we've had was of the black Titanium Watch 3 model, with the 45mm sizing, and an awesome Titanium band that gives it a rather premium and sophisticated look.

You can take a clear look at the crowns, the lock mechanism on the inside, the rotating bezel, the new interface, and the sensors as well as the charging tech on the back. The clean and classic UI is augmented by new fitness and health tracking functions, as well as fresh functions, so we can't wait to learn the pricing of this puppy once Samsung takes the stage next week.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specs, prices, release date, bands and colors


  • Galaxy Watch 3 sizes and display specs: 1.4" (45mm), 1.2" (41mm) HOP OLED (LTPO) screens
  • Galaxy Watch 3 bands: Titanium, Bronze and Black leather
  • Galaxy Watch 3 body colors: Silver, Black, Bronze
  • Galaxy Watch 3 battery size: 340mAh (45mm), 247mAh (41mm)
  • Galaxy Watch 3 price (exp.): from $349 (41mm), $399 (45mm)
  • Galaxy Watch 3 launch (exp.): August 21 (Friday)

Related phones

Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) View Full specs
  • Display 1.4 inches
    360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware
    1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 340 mAh
  • OS Tizen

