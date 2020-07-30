New leak gives us another look at the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and its specs













We've already seen the Galaxy Watch 3 family in a lot of leaked renders and real-life images. Moreover, most of its specs have also leaked out over the course of the last months. Still, if you needed further confirmation on the existence of this smartwatch series, we now have new renders and spec sheets to look at.





Published on Twitter by Evan Blass (aka @evleaks), these fresh renders and spec sheets seem to be part of promo materials that Samsung will officially use on its website once the Galaxy Watch 3 is fully unveiled.





As you can see in the slideshow below, all previously-leaked Galaxy Watch 3 specs have been spot on. Furthermore, it can now be confirmed that the new smartwatch will come in two sizes: 45 mm and 41 mm, each having Bluetooth + Wi-Fi and Bluetooth + Wi-Fi + LTE variants.









The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 series might be released not long after its announcement, likely later in August. Prices could start at $349 for the 41 mm model and $399 for the 45 mm one.





As a reminder, alongside the Galaxy Watch 3, on August 5 Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Tab S7, and Galaxy Buds Live. Since we've already seen all these devices and learned a lot about their features following numerous leaks, Samsung may have little to no surprises left to reveal next week. But let's wait and see what happens, shall we?



