Samsung Tizen Wearables

New leak gives us another look at the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and its specs

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Jul 30, 2020, 8:56 PM

Next week, on August 5, Samsung will officially announce a multitude of new devices, including the high-end, long-awaited Galaxy Watch 3 series. 

Succeeding the Galaxy Watch of 2018 (a proper Galaxy Watch 2 series strangely doesn't exist, in case you're wondering), the Galaxy Watch 3 will bring us a refined design and some upgraded features.

We've already seen the Galaxy Watch 3 family in a lot of leaked renders and real-life images. Moreover, most of its specs have also leaked out over the course of the last months. Still, if you needed further confirmation on the existence of this smartwatch series, we now have new renders and spec sheets to look at.

Published on Twitter by Evan Blass (aka @evleaks), these fresh renders and spec sheets seem to be part of promo materials that Samsung will officially use on its website once the Galaxy Watch 3 is fully unveiled.

As you can see in the slideshow below, all previously-leaked Galaxy Watch 3 specs have been spot on. Furthermore, it can now be confirmed that the new smartwatch will come in two sizes: 45 mm and 41 mm, each having Bluetooth + Wi-Fi and Bluetooth + Wi-Fi + LTE variants.


The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 series might be released not long after its announcement, likely later in August. Prices could start at $349 for the 41 mm model and $399 for the 45 mm one.

As a reminder, alongside the Galaxy Watch 3, on August 5 Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Tab S7, and Galaxy Buds Live. Since we've already seen all these devices and learned a lot about their features following numerous leaks, Samsung may have little to no surprises left to reveal next week. But let's wait and see what happens, shall we?

Related phones

Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) View Full specs
  • Display 1.2 inches
    360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110
    1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Tizen
Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) View Full specs
  • Display 1.4 inches
    360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110
    1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 340 mAh
  • OS Tizen

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple officially announces a delay in the launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series
Popular stories
Apple's stock hits record high: 4-1 split is announced after blow-out quarter reported
Popular stories
Google Pixel 4a to be introduced this coming Monday, August 3rd
Popular stories
OnePlus Nord Review: 2020 "Nexus"

Popular stories

Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak
Popular stories
Sprint's name could live on and T-Mobile will (indirectly) join forces with Best Buy on August 2
Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut
Popular stories
Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more
Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US
Popular stories
T-Mobile starts to close and rebrand Sprint stores says its construction director

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless