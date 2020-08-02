Leaked AT&T Galaxy Note 20 promo is further proof of massive differences between the two models
In about two days, Samsung will formally launch the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Nearly everything is known about the two phones already, thanks to a flurry of leaks. Leaker Evan Blass has now got his hands on an AT&T promo which corroborates a lot of things.
The video confirms that the US-bound model will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship chip, something which consumers would surely be thankful for, given leaked benchmark results show that there is a huge performance gap between the Snapdragon 865 Plus and Exynos 990 fueled models.
The clip is also further evidence that perhaps only the beefier Note 20 Ultra will feature an LTPO panel with a 120Hz screen, and not the regular Note 20. Similarly, only the specced-out model will likely boast a 108MP primary sensor, and the standard variant will come with a 64MP main shooter.
Other already known alleged specs reiterated by the video include an improved S Pen, a 4,300mAh battery for the Galaxy Note 20, and a 4,500mAh cell for the Note 20 Ultra.
The new Note flagships will probably have a "more intelligent" Note app and apparently, it will support real-time sync, voice recording, and PDF files.
Exclusively:— سعودي اندرويد (@SaudiAndroid) August 2, 2020
Samsung Notes application in Galaxy Note 20
- Supports real-time sync.
- Supports voice recording
- Supports PDF files.
Folders can be created.
- Integration with Outlook.#GalaxyNote20Ultra #GalaxyNote20 pic.twitter.com/mlG49zrmU6
The Galaxy Note 20 will seemingly be available in the colors Mystic Green, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Bronze, and color options for the maxed-out model will include Mystic Black, Mystic White, and Mystic Black.
Pricing details had leaked earlier and it looks like the Galaxy Note 20 5G will cost €1,049 and the Note 20 Ultra will go for €1,349.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Leaks (66 updates)
-
Now reading
2 August Leaked AT&T Galaxy Note 20 promo is further proof of massive differences between the two models
-
31 July Samsung might stop selling the Galaxy Note 10 as soon as the Note 20 comes out
-
31 July Leaked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Exynos benchmarks point to big rift with the US version
-
29 July Looks like Samsung Galaxy Note 20 pre-orders will come with free Galaxy Buds Live
-
29 July The Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra 5G could be very expensive