The Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra 5G could be very expensive

There seems to be no 512GB version in the works and, as per usual, pricing can differ by around €10 depending on the European market due to the different VAT rates. Tipster Ishan Agarwal has partnered up withto reveal the pricing for the European Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which are both powered by the Exynos 990 chipset rather than the superior Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+.The former is expected to feature an aluminum frame and a cheaper plastic body, which is particularly disappointing considering most premium flagships boast a glass construction as standard.Some people believed that change meant Samsung was developing the Galaxy Note 20 as budget flagship, but the leaked pricing suggests otherwise. In Europe, the 256GB Galaxy Note 20 4G looks set to retail at €999 while anybody on the lookout for the 5G model will have to pay €1,099.The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G is, therefore, the same price as the Galaxy Note 10 in Europe. But whether the list of upgrades (and downgrades) is worth that amount of money will remain to be seen.There seems to be no 512GB version in the works and, as per usual, pricing can differ by around €10 depending on the European market due to the different VAT rates.





For those of you interested, the Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display complete with a 60Hz refresh rate and support for S Pen. It also boasts a triple-camera system on the rear that has been borrowed from the Galaxy S20.

Ishan Agarwal says the smartphone will be available for €1,349 with 5G connectivity as standard and 256GB of internal storage. But if you’re on the lookout for the 512GB version, that will be €1,449 across Europe.



Interestingly, the base 256GB Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the same price as the 128GB Galaxy S20 Ultra but €200 more expensive than the 256GB The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra , on the other hand, will be positioned in the ultra-premium segment like the Galaxy S20 Ultra Samsung launched in the first quarter of the year.Ishan Agarwal says the smartphone will be available for €1,349 with 5G connectivity as standard and 256GB of internal storage. But if you’re on the lookout for the 512GB version, that will be €1,449 across Europe.Interestingly, the base 256GB Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the same price as the 128GB Galaxy S20 Ultra but €200 more expensive than the 256GB Galaxy Note 10+ . The 512GB version, on the other hand, is €100 cheaper than the equivalent Galaxy S20 Ultra model.





As for specifications, the device features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display paired with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for an upgraded S Pen that's on par with the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil . Samsung has implemented a 108-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 12-megapixel 5x periscope shooter too.

The leak today doesn't specifically mention US prices, but Samsung doesn't typically do anything too complicated to calculate its pricing in the United States – it often chooses to replace the Euro sign with a US Dollar sign and calls it a day while other times it adds $50.





If that strategy remains unchanged, local customers can expect the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to retail at either $1,349 or $1,399 in the standard 256GB configuration. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20, on the other hand, should be available for $999 or $1,049, although that will likely be for the 5G model.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, the company's newest wireless earphones complete with active noise cancelation, are going to retail at €189 across the European continent, according to the information provided by Ishan Agarwal.





In the United States, Roland Quandt and WinFuture recently pointed towards a $169 price tag. That suggests Samsung is planning to drastically undercut its rivals.



