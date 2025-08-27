Samsung might have made a Galaxy S25 FE decision that'll actually make you happy

Galaxy S24 FE . | Image credit – PhoneArena





Galaxy S25



A new leak hints at what the US price could be for the next Fan Edition model, and the good news is that it might stay the same as the current generation. We've heard rumors like this before , but now the numbers are out in the open.



The Galaxy S25 FE has popped up on the website of IT solutions company TheFE has popped up on the website of IT solutions company SHI , listing color options like Icy Blue, Jet Black, Navy, and White. According to the listing, the base 8 GB/128 GB model MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) is $649.99, while the 8 GB/256 GB model recommended price is $709.99. The 512 GB version? Still MIA for now.





The phone is listed with the same recommended price as last year's model. | Screenshot by PhoneArena



If these numbers hold up, they line up perfectly with the Galaxy S25 series also didn't see an increase. If these numbers hold up, they line up perfectly with the Galaxy S24 FE , meaning no price hike for 2025. Considering new US tariffs, that would be a small win – even though the mainseries also didn't see an increase.



That said, I'd still take this leak with a pinch of salt since the info is not coming from some well-known source. But honestly? I wouldn't be surprised if $650 sticks – That said, I'd still take this leak with a pinch of salt since the info is not coming from some well-known source. But honestly? I wouldn't be surprised if $650 sticks – mid-range phones like the FE just can't push much higher without making you question why you didn't just get the real flagship.





Here’s a look at how the Galaxy S25 FE might look in all four expected colors.





Now, let's talk specs. On the camera front, the Galaxy S25 FE will likely pack:



50 MP main sensor with optical image stabilization

12 MP ultrawide

8 MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom





Would you buy the Galaxy S25 FE if the base model stays at $650? Yes, that’s a fair price for it. Maybe, depends on other deals or features. Probably not, I prefer the Galaxy S25. No, $650 is still too expensive for me. Yes, that’s a fair price for it. 17.65% Maybe, depends on other deals or features. 5.88% Probably not, I prefer the Galaxy S25. 29.41% No, $650 is still too expensive for me. 47.06%



The display is expected to be a 6.7-inch 1080x2340 Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, rocking a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ for protection. Under the hood? The usual suspect: Exynos 2400, the same chip powering the Galaxy S24 in some markets outside the US. The display is expected to be a 6.7-inch 1080x2340 Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, rocking a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ for protection. Under the hood? The usual suspect: Exynos 2400, the same chip powering the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and thein some markets outside the US.



Battery-wise, the S25 FE might come with a 4,900 mAh cell – a small bump from the 4,700 mAh on the S24 FE. Wired charging tops out at 45W and there is also 15W wireless charging support, which is nice.







The Galaxy S25 FE could drop any day now. Just for reference, last year's S24 FE was announced on September 26, so if you are thinking of grabbing one, keep your eyes peeled for updates.





