S Pen Pro finally nearing release, some features will only be available on flagships like Z Fold 3

S Pen Pro finally nearing release, some features will only be available on flagships like Z Fold 30
This has been implied by an FCC filing that was first reported on by SamMobile. At the time of unveiling, Samsung had only revealed a few details about the stylus such as Bluetooth and air gestures support.
FCC has given its stamp of approval to the S Pen Pro and the stylus has the model number EJ-P5450. According to the documentation, the digital pen will work with all Galaxy products that support the S Pen, but some of its features will only be available on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Tab S7 family, and Galaxy Tab S6.
The S Pen Pro is bigger than the standard pen and the FCC listing has revealed that it is equipped with a 100mA battery and can be charged via USB-C.
Going by rumors and leaked images, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will not have a built-in slot for carrying the pen and it remains to be seen if the stylus will be included in the box or sold separately. The Galaxy S21 Ultra also doesn't have a silo and its stylus costs an additional $40.
Even if you are not into foldable phones, the buzz surrounding the Z Fold 3 is hard to ignore. It's reportedly going to be the first Samsung device with an under-panel camera and its rumored core specs are also high-end - 120Hz screens, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, and 4500mAh battery capacity. It will likely be one of the best phones of the year.
The cherry on the top is that the phone is expected to be more affordable than its predecessor and Samsung may also give out its highly anticipated upcoming accessories during the pre-order period.
