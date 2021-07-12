$15/month 5G plan

 View

$15/month 5G plan

 View
Samsung Android

S Pen Pro finally nearing release, some features will only be available on flagships like Z Fold 3

Anam Hamid
By
0
S Pen Pro finally nearing release, some features will only be available on flagships like Z Fold 3
The S Pen Pro, which was unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in January and has yet to go on sale, will likely be released alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

This has been implied by an FCC filing that was first reported on by SamMobile. At the time of unveiling, Samsung had only revealed a few details about the stylus such as Bluetooth and air gestures support.

Earlier today, specs listed by China's TENAA further cemented rumors that the Z Fold 3 will offer stylus compatibility. More specifically, the phone's main display has a digitizer layer, seemingly to enable stylus support.

FCC has given its stamp of approval to the S Pen Pro and the stylus has the model number EJ-P5450. According to the documentation, the digital pen will work with all Galaxy products that support the S Pen, but some of its features will only be available on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Tab S7 family, and Galaxy Tab S6.


The S Pen Pro is bigger than the standard pen and the FCC listing has revealed that it is equipped with a 100mA battery and can be charged via USB-C.

Going by rumors and leaked images, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will not have a built-in slot for carrying the pen and it remains to be seen if the stylus will be included in the box or sold separately. The Galaxy S21 Ultra also doesn't have a silo and its stylus costs an additional $40.

Even if you are not into foldable phones, the buzz surrounding the Z Fold 3 is hard to ignore. It's reportedly going to be the first Samsung device with an under-panel camera and its rumored core specs are also high-end - 120Hz screens, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, and 4500mAh battery capacity. It will likely be one of the best phones of the year.

The cherry on the top is that the phone is expected to be more affordable than its predecessor and Samsung may also give out its highly anticipated upcoming accessories during the pre-order period.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

All of Amazon's best kid-friendly Fire tablets and Echo devices are on sale at big discounts
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
All of Amazon's best kid-friendly Fire tablets and Echo devices are on sale at big discounts
Wild new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G rumor calls for 200MP Olympus camera... again
by Adrian Diaconescu,  4
Wild new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G rumor calls for 200MP Olympus camera... again
Android 12 will get a new 'transformational feature', Google hints in keynote
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Android 12 will get a new 'transformational feature', Google hints in keynote
Target has some great deals on the Galaxy S21+, Galaxy Note20 and more; Check them out
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Target has some great deals on the Galaxy S21+, Galaxy Note20 and more; Check them out
This is what Xiaomi's Galaxy Z Flip 3 competitors might look like
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
This is what Xiaomi's Galaxy Z Flip 3 competitors might look like
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 possible prices and pre-order freebies revealed
by Anam Hamid,  4
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 possible prices and pre-order freebies revealed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless