S Pen Pro finally nearing release, some features will only be available on flagships like Z Fold 3

Going by rumors and leaked images, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will not have a built-in slot for carrying the pen and it remains to be seen if the stylus will be included in the box or sold separately. The Galaxy S21 Ultra also doesn't have a silo and its stylus costs an additional $40.Even if you are not into foldable phones, the buzz surrounding the Z Fold 3 is hard to ignore. It's reportedly going to be the first Samsung device with an under-panel camera and its rumored core specs are also high-end - 120Hz screens, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, and 4500mAh battery capacity. It will likely be one of the best phones of the year The cherry on the top is that the phone is expected to be more affordable than its predecessor and Samsung may also give out its highly anticipated upcoming accessories during the pre-order period.