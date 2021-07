Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 possible prices and pre-order freebies revealed

Naver

Per the post, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will start at between 1.9 million South Korean won (~$1,654) and 1.99 million won (~$1,732). For reference, the Z Fold2 was launched for 2.398 million won (~$2,088) and its price was reduced to 1.892 million (~$1,648) in April.



It is also being claimed that the It is also being claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip 3's starting price will fall in the range of 1.2 million won (~$1,045) to 1.28 million won (~$1,114). The Flip 5G was 1.65 million won (~$1,437) at launch and the price was slashed to 1.349 million won (~$1,175) this year.



According to our math, this translates to a According to our math, this translates to a US price of $1,599 for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and $959 for the Flip 3.



Samsung is Samsung is betting big on its foldable lineup . The company has even decided not to release a Galaxy Note series phone this year, which typically used to hit 10 million in sales within months of launch. The South Korean giant has reportedly set a target of 6 to 7 million units for its foldable phones this year.