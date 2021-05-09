Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will reportedly share the same release date as S21 FE



Last year's Z Flip 5G, which was a more powerful, 5G-enabled version of the OG Flip, was released in August. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 went on sale in September and the Galaxy S21 FE hit the shelves in October.



Samsung is apparently hoping that a simultaneous release of new smartphones will fill the gap that will be left by the Galaxy Note. The Note 20 was available to purchase on August 2.



The company also doesn't want to have too big a release gap between the Galaxy S21 series and its new flagships. Samsung's latest S series phones started out strong but demand may have started petering out

Galaxy Z Flip 3 to be more affordable than the Z Flip 5G







The report also corroborates the rumor that said the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be more affordable than the Flip 5G. In Korea, it is expected to be around 500,000 South Korean won (~$450) cheaper than the Z Flip which was 1.65 million won (~$1,483) at launch.





In the US, the Z Flip 5G had a launch price of $1,449, but its price was later reduced to $1,199. The Z Flip 3 is tipped to cost between $990 and $1,199.





The price of the Fold 2 has also been marked down by $200 and the Z Fold 3 will supposedly at least match the new $1,799 price tag.



Today's report also claims that the Galaxy S21 FE will retail at 700,000 won (~$629), which means it will cost roughly the same as the S20 FE which was priced at $699 at launch.