Samsung Display

Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come with the strongest folding glass ever; Samsung sacrificing its cameras

Iskren Gaidarov
By
Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come with the strongest folding glass ever; Samsung sacrificing its cameras
The official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is just weeks away and new details about the folding device continue to surface as the date gets closer.

According to well-known tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have the strongest folding screen ever. This screen will not only be stronger than the one on its predecessor, the Z Fold 2, but also stronger than the screens of other 2021 folding phones. The new technology will be an upgraded version of Samsung’s ultra-thin glass (UTG) which was introduced first on the Z Fold 2.

The point of these upgrades to the folding glass is to make the Z Fold 3 more durable and long-lasting. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 should also come with an S Pen support, for which the screen needs to be tougher to not scratch easily.
 

The tipster also revealed details on the camera, which unfortunately will stay the same as the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The reason for this decision has probably been made to keep production costs lower, allowing Samsung to spend more on the screen, which in turn will make the folding phone more appealing to the masses. The predecessor of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 had a great camera setup, so in the end, this isn’t such a big price to pay, but it won't be among the best camera phones of 2021.

Previous rumors on the upcoming foldable smartphone by Samsung included the phone having an under-display front camera, but this isn’t confirmed yet. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to keep the same screen and battery size as its predecessor. The production of the device has already started amidst big sales targets by Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be unveiled at a Samsung Unpacked event on August 11. But the Z Fold 3 will not be the only Samsung device to be announced during the event, as reportedly the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S21 FE, and the Galaxy Watch 4 will also make their debut.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks set to come with a 7.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED folding screen, Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 4,380mAh battery. The device will run Android 11 out of the box.

