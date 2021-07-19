Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come with the strongest folding glass ever; Samsung sacrificing its cameras

Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come with the strongest folding glass ever; Samsung sacrificing its cameras0
According to well-known tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have the strongest folding screen ever. This screen will not only be stronger than the one on its predecessor, the Z Fold 2, but also stronger than the screens of other 2021 folding phones. The new technology will be an upgraded version of Samsung’s ultra-thin glass (UTG) which was introduced first on the Z Fold 2.
The tipster also revealed details on the camera, which unfortunately will stay the same as the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The reason for this decision has probably been made to keep production costs lower, allowing Samsung to spend more on the screen, which in turn will make the folding phone more appealing to the masses. The predecessor of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 had a great camera setup, so in the end, this isn’t such a big price to pay, but it won't be among the best camera phones of 2021.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be unveiled at a Samsung Unpacked event on August 11. But the Z Fold 3 will not be the only Samsung device to be announced during the event, as reportedly the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S21 FE, and the Galaxy Watch 4 will also make their debut.
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks set to come with a 7.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED folding screen, Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 4,380mAh battery. The device will run Android 11 out of the box.
