Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come with the strongest folding glass ever; Samsung sacrificing its cameras

The official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is just weeks away and new details about the folding device continue to surface as the date gets closer.According to well-known tipster Ice Universe , the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have the strongest folding screen ever. This screen will not only be stronger than the one on its predecessor, the Z Fold 2, but also stronger than the screens of other 2021 folding phones. The new technology will be an upgraded version of Samsung’s ultra-thin glass (UTG) which was introduced first on the Z Fold 2.The point of these upgrades to the folding glass is to make the Z Fold 3 more durable and long-lasting. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 should also come with an S Pen support, for which the screen needs to be tougher to not scratch easily.