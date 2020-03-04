Samsung Android

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 04, 2020, 8:50 AM
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
We'll be honest with you, we had a pretty hard time believing that rumor from a few months back of an earlier release for Samsung's then-unnamed second foldable device than the company's "mainstream" new high-end lineup, which still used to go by the Galaxy S11 moniker at that point.

But here we are, waiting for the Galaxy S20 family to be (widely) released on Friday while plenty of early Z Flip adopters have had a chance to play around with the modernized flip phone for over two weeks already. Of course, the only way Samsung could pull that off was by putting a limited number of units on sale initially, refreshing its inventory a couple of times in key markets like the US since February 14. 

Although the Galaxy Z Flip is certainly not perfect and can hardly be deemed affordable either, its form factor and vastly improved build quality compared to last year's experimental Galaxy Fold appear to have driven unexpectedly high demand. As such, Samsung is reportedly looking to ramp up production, anticipating much stronger 2020 sales than originally projected.

How high can the Galaxy Z Flip go?



No, the Galaxy Fold did not reach one million unit sales after all those display issues that caused so much uncertainty and more delays than we can count, but the Galaxy Z Flip seems essentially guaranteed to achieve the milestone with relative ease. It's not a question of if but when, and the answer might be "sooner than you think."

According to unnamed "industry sources" cited by Digitimes, the vertically folding handset is predicted to reach 100,000 unit shipments in Korea alone... by the end of March. That will make a crucial contribution to a global tally of around 500,000 units that could then jump to anywhere between 2 and 2.5 million through the end of the year.

Believe it or not, that's actually a pretty conservative target, with a "best-case scenario" calling for overall worldwide shipments going as high as 5 million units in 2020 if Samsung can "rekindle its smartphone sales in China", where Huawei is by far the number one vendor. But while the Galaxy Z Flip is significantly cheaper than the Mate X and Mate Xs, that rekindling task will be made mighty hard by the coronavirus epidemic, as well as Samsung's very limited retail presence in the region.

Elsewhere, it's important to point out that the company impressively managed to sell out of its initial Z Flip batch across markets as diverse as the US, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, France, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.

Samsung can't keep up with rampant demand



Even though the Galaxy Z Flip is technically back in stock stateside, the company's official website is listing a fairly distant March 27 delivery date for new orders of unlocked variants. The same thing is also happening in a bunch of other countries, and as hard as Samsung might be trying to ramp up production, catching up with global demand will probably take time.

A lot of time, as foldable display and foldable smartphone manufacturing remains far trickier than building conventional screens and handsets in the required numbers to avoid shortages. Ironically, the unexpected popularity of the Galaxy Z Flip comes on the heels of disappointing launch day Galaxy S20 sales in Korea, which strongly suggests that latter phenomenon doesn't have as much to do with the coronavirus outbreak as analysts assumed.

Of course, it's not entirely fair to compare Z Flip and S20 series demand, as the world's top smartphone manufacturer expected the latter to sell in substantially higher numbers, preparing accordingly. 

But foldable devices are clearly the industry's future, and to its credit, Samsung is reportedly trying everything to bring that future a little closer. That includes working on a true sequel to the Galaxy Fold and looking to quadruple (!!!) the current production capacity of its foldable display unit. We're talking a goal of increasing the 260,000 such screens being manufactured every month right now to 600,000 by the end of May and a full million a month before 2020 wraps up.

$1,949.00 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on Amazon
$1,899.99 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on eBay

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

7 Comments

Anguesse
Reply

8. Anguesse

Posts: 5; Member since: 14 min ago

I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online... Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot,,,,, HERE☛ career31.com

posted on 10 min ago

Anguesse
Reply

7. Anguesse

Posts: 5; Member since: 14 min ago

I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online... Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot,,,,, HERE☛ career31.com

posted on 12 min ago

Sparkxster
Reply

6. Sparkxster

Posts: 1282; Member since: Mar 31, 2017

The form factor of the flip z is refreshing over the standard s20. Want to see Sony's take on the flip type foldable phone.

posted on 20 min ago

droidboy
Reply

5. droidboy

Posts: 78; Member since: Nov 25, 2012

Its definitely something fresh. I think Samsung took a step backwards with the s20. I only say that because of what they gave buyers with the s10e. I think they should have launched an s20e. $1000 starting price is a lot. I'm not just saying that for this phone, I think $1000 is a lot for a starting price. I know that's what all companies are doing, it just seems to much.

posted on 53 min ago

oldtymer
Reply

3. oldtymer

Posts: 104; Member since: Jan 31, 2020

I want to see RazR numbers

posted on 1 hour ago

oldtymer
Reply

2. oldtymer

Posts: 104; Member since: Jan 31, 2020

It makes sense... the Zflip costs almost $2,000 on amazon... it's because it is in demand...

posted on 1 hour ago

oldtymer
Reply

1. oldtymer

Posts: 104; Member since: Jan 31, 2020

I KNEW IT!!! PEOPLE WANT THIS FORM FACTOR.... people want flip phones again... or at least think they do... we will see if people buy a second one.. but yeah... flip phones are back baby!

posted on 1 hour ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless