Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series









How high can the Galaxy Z Flip go?









No, the Galaxy Fold did not reach one million unit sales after all those display issues that caused so much uncertainty and more delays than we can count, but the Galaxy Z Flip seems essentially guaranteed to achieve the milestone with relative ease. It's not a question of if but when, and the answer might be "sooner than you think."





According to unnamed "industry sources" cited by Digitimes , the vertically folding handset is predicted to reach 100,000 unit shipments in Korea alone... by the end of March. That will make a crucial contribution to a global tally of around 500,000 units that could then jump to anywhere between 2 and 2.5 million through the end of the year.





Believe it or not, that's actually a pretty conservative target, with a "best-case scenario" calling for overall worldwide shipments going as high as 5 million units in 2020 if Samsung can "rekindle its smartphone sales in China", where Huawei is by far the number one vendor. But while the Galaxy Z Flip is significantly cheaper than the Mate X and Mate Xs, that rekindling task will be made mighty hard by the coronavirus epidemic, as well as Samsung's very limited retail presence in the region.





Elsewhere, it's important to point out that the company impressively managed to sell out of its initial Z Flip batch across markets as diverse as the US, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, France, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.

Samsung can't keep up with rampant demand









Even though the Galaxy Z Flip is technically back in stock stateside, the company's official website is listing a fairly distant March 27 delivery date for new orders of unlocked variants. The same thing is also happening in a bunch of other countries, and as hard as Samsung might be trying to ramp up production, catching up with global demand will probably take time.





A lot of time, as foldable display and foldable smartphone manufacturing remains far trickier than building conventional screens and handsets in the required numbers to avoid shortages. Ironically, the unexpected popularity of the Galaxy Z Flip comes on the heels of disappointing launch day Galaxy S20 sales in Korea , which strongly suggests that latter phenomenon doesn't have as much to do with the coronavirus outbreak as analysts assumed.





Of course, it's not entirely fair to compare Z Flip and S20 series demand, as the world's top smartphone manufacturer expected the latter to sell in substantially higher numbers, preparing accordingly.







