Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet

It may seem insensitive to the families of the over 2,850 people killed by the coronavirus disease 2019 (or COVID-19) to call smartphones and smartphone vendors victims of the ongoing epidemic, but it's starting to look like entire economies will be badly damaged if the global medical crisis is not contained in the near future.













As you can imagine, that made a whole lot of potential Galaxy S20 buyers less than eager to leave their houses on the big launch day, which probably explains (at least in part) why Samsung only sold an estimated 70,800 copies on Thursday, February 27. That's a far cry from the 140,000 units racked up by the Galaxy S10e , S10, and S10+ during their first 24 hours of regional availability last spring, and it compares even more unfavorably with the 220,000 opening day sales of the Galaxy Note 10 duo back in August.





Of course, while offline sales are vital for any new smartphone released in South Korea, plenty of folks around those parts order their handsets online, and those numbers couldn't have been impacted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Pricing is also a problem













Now we have the first concrete piece of evidence suggesting consumers are indeed reacting negatively to the pricing structure of the Galaxy S20 family, especially in combination with "lower than expected subsidies" in Samsung's backyard. While the US carrier subsidies and introductory deals look pretty compelling, the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are still crazy expensive by many standards, so it remains to be seen exactly what impact the extravagant prices will have on customer demand in countries not (yet) affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.





In case you're trying to forget, the "regular" S20 starts at a whopping $1,000 stateside before various discounts, trade-in arrangements, free credit offers, and BOGO deals, while the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra are available for $1,200 and $1,400 respectively in entry-level 128GB storage configurations. US deliveries are technically slated to kick off next Friday, March 6, but if you've been fast and if you're lucky, you could receive your precious new phone a little earlier.





Officially unveiled more than two weeks ago, Samsung's latest ultra-high-end smartphone lineup is still a full week away from its US release, with European sales then scheduled to begin on March 13.