Samsung, Verizon and T-Mobile ship the Galaxy S20 5G preorders early, how to claim the store credit

The Galaxy S20 comes out early but shipments surprise





A Reddit OP got their S20 order in the mail way ahead of the estimates, yet opening the box delivered only Samsung's dongle for transferring data from their old phone to a new one. Bummer.





How big is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with a case on?





Others, however, have been handling the phones for a good 24 hours already, and have managed to get them nice rugged cases to boot. Is the Galaxy S20 Ultra a big phone? Well, have a look at it with a rugged case on that OP vsingh93 posted , and draw your own conclusions.





We are providing a link to the FloveMe case shown here below if you are all of a sudden interested to get such a tough wrapper, and Samsung also has rugged official cases for the Galaxy S20, S20+ or Ultra on its website you can use your store credits for.













Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 on Verizon 5G





One of the bigger conundrums around the new models in the US is the base Galaxy S20 arriving later on Verizon. Its 5G network is now built around the ultra wideband mmWave that offers the fastest 5G speeds but later in the year Verizon will have it on lower frequencies that provide better coverage, and that's when the Galaxy S20 5G will launch in its carrier stores.













How to get the Galaxy S20, Plus or Ultra Samsung store credit on T-Mobile or Verizon









Samsung's own web store may not be the best place to preorder the new Galaxy S20 series, unless you are gunning for the unlocked version. That's because all the free gifts and extended trade-in values are also available if you get them from, say, the carriers stores or Best Buys, but they are also tacking on their own perks and BOGOs.









Here's how to claim the Samsung store credit on the Galaxy S20 ($100), S20+ ($150) and S20 Ultra ($200) purchase:





If you preorder from the Shop Samsung app or Samsung.com you can redeemed it the credit directly at checkout. If you got the Galaxy S20 from T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T or Sprint, download the Shop Samsung app on the phone, and register your preorder. Go to My Inbox on the Shop Samsung app, and tap 'see if I'm eligible' to get the store credit notification (those will start rolling out March 4, so have patience) Upon approval, you can use your up to $200 Samsung Galaxy S20 store credit to get the Buds+, a case or anything else on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app.

