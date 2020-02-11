Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on: clicking with the foldable clique

Expectations





The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a different kind of beast. It's not a flagship aimed at powerusers, it's more of a “tech accessory”. A cool and stylish smartphone that's also practical as it can fold in and fit any pocket.But that's not to say it doesn't pack some good performance. Sure, it may not have a gynormous battery, so it still won't please those that need double digit hours of screen-on time from their phones, but it will feel just fine to your regular, tech-savvy smartphone fan.We are a bit surprised that Samsung insisted on marketing it more towards young female users. We are pretty sure the Z Flip has what it needs to impress the male audience as well.