Samsung gives us a glimpse behind the scenes of the Galaxy Z Flip manufacturing

The Galaxy Z Flip is probably Samsung’s most interesting phone since the release of the other foldable phone from the company, the Galaxy Fold . Needless to say, Samsung is very proud of its creation and likes to showcase it any way possible.A video on the company’s YouTube channel does just that, showing part of the production process of the Galaxy Z Flip. You can watch the video below:Unfortunately (but intentionally) the video doesn’t show the most interesting part of the Flip’s manufacturing: assembling the hinge and the mounting of the foldable display. We do see, however, part of the quality assurance process, how the hinge is tested and the displays are turned on and checked for any flaws.The process is entirely automated and humans get involved only when the time comes for the phone to be checked for any flaws around the body and packaged in its box.Unfortunately, in the real world, things aren’t moving as smoothly for the Z Flip. Cases of broken screens are already popping up and now the factory that’s making the phones (likely the same one we see in the video) has been shut down because of coronavirus Still, the Galaxy Z Flip is a pretty unique device ( Motorola Razr says Hi) and even if you’re not a fan of it, Samsung still deserves some admiration for the engineering that went into it.