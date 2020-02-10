China’s first-quarter smartphone market seriously affected by the coronavirus
According to AppleInsider, a recent analysis, done by research company Canalys, predicts that the closed facilities and stores, as well as the delayed launches will affect Chinese smartphone sales by as much as 50%. This is a cumulative result of recent situations caused partly by the deadly virus’ outbreak.
Canalys says that companies like Huawei had hoped China’s 5G rollout plans would help them increase their sales. Xiaomi could also be affected by the delay in manufacturing and consequently the launch of new devices. Meanwhile, one of Apple’s main suppliers, Foxconn, is still struggling to open doors and resume production to full capacity, as its major plant in Shenzhen remains unopened.
According to Reuters, Samsung Electronics Co. is the least affected by the virus outbreak, as its main factories are in Vietnam, and its production forecast is lowered by just 3%.
