Galaxy Fold 2 will sport an S Pen and bendy glass, but not Samsung's best camera

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 24, 2020, 6:12 AM
Samsung is already hard at work on the successor of the OG Galaxy Fold, and has set on a larger screen size when opened, compared to its 7.3" predecessor. Тhe phone is thus likely to sport more refined bezel work that will keep the Fold 2 in the same general footprint as the Fold but with a large canvas inside to work on. 

Just as the 2019 edition, the 2020 Galaxy Fold 2 will be of the in-folding type, tips Korean media once again, and may or may not employ the same ultrathin bendy glass (UTG) that is packaged under a protecting film on the Galaxy Z Flip, depending on if there will be sufficient yield.

Samsung is probing additional suppliers for the UTG cover, as it hopes to be able to employ it on the 2020 Fold because of the rumored S Pen stylus that will be tucked in. That's right, both Note 20 and the Fold 2 may be coming with a stylus at the same time, and glass offers numerous advantages for stylus work compared to the film on top of the OG Fold's screen.

That same soft CPI protection, however, has the advantage to be more flexible and durable than ultrathin glass (duh), so Samsung's flexible display cover material suppliers are reportedly mulling how to fuse ultrathin glass and a transparent polyimide film together. This would achieve the Holy Grail of foldable phone screen protection, and they are apparently will on their way to test various solutions towards a combo that will employ the best of both flexible display cover worlds.

Galaxy Fold 2 display size and camera specs


While the Fold 2 is shaping up to be Samsung's most impressive big-screen phone this year, what with an 8" diagonal and all that, there is one thing it won't absolutely excel at - the camera performance. This time around, Samsung wants to keep it as slim as possible when closed, and there won't be space in any one of its halves to place the giant 108MP sensor of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. 

In the immortal words of one anonymous official: "Galaxy Fold 2 is not able to employ high-pixel cameras because it is thick." Oh well, so Samsung's latest and greatest camera technology will probably be passed on to the Note 20, but not the Fold 2, what can you do. We are fairly certain that Samsung will do well on the topic of its next foldable phone's camera, though, as it has a proven track record in that respect.


3 Comments

odachek
Reply

1. odachek

Posts: 140; Member since: Sep 01, 2012

It will be successful only if the S Pen does not scratch the screen, period.

posted on 26 min ago

hjl2345
Reply

2. hjl2345

Posts: 127; Member since: Aug 11, 2018

You would think Samsung would be at least smart enough to think that problem through right?

posted on 25 min ago

notfair
Reply

3. notfair

Posts: 786; Member since: Jan 30, 2017

I don't think so, so far they've become worse than apple. so they can easily comment that you pressed to hard on the screen that's why you scratched it.

posted on 21 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

