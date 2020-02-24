Galaxy Fold 2 will sport an S Pen and bendy glass, but not Samsung's best camera









Samsung is probing additional suppliers for the UTG cover, as it hopes to be able to employ it on the 2020 Fold because of the rumored S Pen stylus that will be tucked in. That's right, both Note 20 and the Fold 2 may be coming with a stylus at the same time, and glass offers numerous advantages for stylus work compared to the film on top of the OG Fold's screen.





That same soft CPI protection, however, has the advantage to be more flexible and durable than ultrathin glass (duh), so Samsung's flexible display cover material suppliers are reportedly mulling how to fuse ultrathin glass and a transparent polyimide film together. This would achieve the Holy Grail of foldable phone screen protection, and they are apparently will on their way to test various solutions towards a combo that will employ the best of both flexible display cover worlds.





Galaxy Fold 2 display size and camera specs





While the Fold 2 is shaping up to be Samsung's most impressive big-screen phone this year, what with an 8" diagonal and all that, there is one thing it won't absolutely excel at - the camera performance. This time around, Samsung wants to keep it as slim as possible when closed, and there won't be space in any one of its halves to place the giant 108MP sensor of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.





Galaxy Fold 2 is not able to employ high- pixel cameras because it is thick In the immortal words of one anonymous official: "." Oh well, so Samsung's latest and greatest camera technology will probably be passed on to the Note 20, but not the Fold 2, what can you do. We are fairly certain that Samsung will do well on the topic of its next foldable phone's camera, though, as it has a proven track record in that respect.





