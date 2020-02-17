The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think





Although Weinbach doesn't seem very confident in a lot of that intel, even many of his educated guesses made in advance of the February 11 Unpacked event have proven right on the money, so his early Galaxy Fold 2 speculation certainly deserves our attention.





Besides, the Ultra Thin Glass part of today's "report" feels like a simple case of common sense. While the Galaxy Z Flip is far from perfect, Samsung remains confident its kinda sorta almost maybe glass display will stand the test of time much better than the all-plastic screen on the Galaxy Fold , so it naturally makes sense to try to protect the latter's follow-up similarly.









As for under-display cameras, we know Samsung (and many other companies ) have been working on the technology for years, and we can't think of a more suitable candidate for a commercial debut than an experimental foldable device with a sky-high price point.





If the Galaxy Z Fold 2 does pull off embedding its camera (or cameras) in a main Infinity Flex display tipped to measure 7.7 inches in diagonal, there might be no need for bezels whatsoever, possibly allowing that screen to be squeezed into a similar chassis as the original Fold, which "only" sports a 7.3-inch foldable panel.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 20 release window





Once again, it's early for Galaxy Z Fold 2 certainties, and the same obviously goes for the Galaxy Note 20 family. If Samsung sticks to its regular schedule, the latter "mainstream" high-end lineup should see daylight sometime in August, and since the Z Flip was unveiled alongside the Galaxy S20 series, the company could be starting a new tradition and simultaneously announce the Galaxy Note 20 and Z Fold 2.









But Max Weinbach believes Samsung's third foldable device is "likely" to launch "around" July, which could be "around the same time as the Note 20." All the "coulds", "shoulds", and "likelies" in the leaker's predictions are not very confidence-inspiring, but then again, this is typically the time of year when we hear whispers about possible plans of Samsung to release a new Note-series handset earlier than usual.





Those rumors almost never prove accurate, and Weinbach himself highlights that Samsung is merely "aiming for July" while an August launch definitely remains "likely." Bottom line, we'll have to wait a few more months before knowing with any degree of certainty when the Galaxy Z Fold 2 (or Galaxy Fold 2) and Galaxy Note 20 are supposed to be officially unveiled and commercially released.



