Samsung says the unlocked Galaxy Z Flip will be back in stock tomorrow

When Samsung released the interesting Galaxy Z Flip earlier this month, the phone's unlocked version quickly went out of stock. The device was supposed to be back in stock beginning February 21, but that did not happen.





You can buy the Galaxy Z Flip right now if you're an AT&T customer, but what if you only want the unlocked variant? Well, Samsung is happy to announce that the unlocked Galaxy Z Flip will be available to order again starting tomorrow, February 28.





As you may know, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip costs $1,380 and comes in two colors: Mirror Black and Mirror Purple. The unlocked Z Flip is compatible with pretty much all relevant US carriers, starting with the big four: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint (prepaid brands included).









The Galaxy Z Flip is Samsung's second foldable smartphone and can be seen as a direct competitor to the Motorola razr (2019) . Both these devices mix retro flip phone designs with current technologies, including - of course - flexible displays.

While it's undoubtedly a high-end smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip is not on par with Samsung's Galaxy S20 series when it comes to some specs. For example, instead of using the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset that's found inside S20 models, the Z Flip relies on the slightly older Snapdragon 855 Plus.





There's also no 5G support on the Galaxy Z Flip, and its cameras won't perform as well as those that the Galaxy S20 family is boasting. Sure enough, some customers won't care too much about these things and will probably want to get the Z Flip for its uniqueness.





We haven't reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip yet, but you can take a good look at the handset in our unboxing video below.



