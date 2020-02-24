The new Mate Xs is the priciest, most exquisite foldable phone so far
Huawei Mate Xs display sizes, cameras and 5G connectivity
The full Huawei Mate Xs specs list contains many surprises when compared not only to the Mate X, but the Galaxy Fold as well:
- Dimensions: 161.3 x 78.5/146.2 x 11/5.4 mm (closed/open)
- Display size(s): 8" 2480 x 2200 pixels when opened, 6.6" (front) or 6.4" (back) when closed
- Memory: 8GB RAM/512GB storage
- Processor and 5G connectivity: Kirin 990 with integrated Balong modem, global 8-band 5G support
- Camera(s): 40MP (main) + 16MP (wide) + 8MP (telephoto) + ToF sensor
- Battery and charging: 4500mAh, 55W charger
- OS: EMUI 10 on AOSP Android 10 with Huawei App Gallery
The beauty of Huawei's foldable phone design approach is that it is not only of the out-folding type that gives you giant displays to work with in both open and shut states, but also escapes the ugly notch concept of Samsung's Galaxy Fold.
Huawei simply placed all the top-notch cameras that are seemingly borrowed from its flagship P30 and Mate 30 series in a slightly thicker strip on one side of the phone that serves as a grip when the phone is open, and as a supercharged selfie kit when closed, win-win.
The updated Falcon Wing hinge with zirconium-plated mechanism ensures smooth and durable operation, while the flexible 8" OLED display provided by BOE is now protected with a dual layer of optical transparent polyimide like on the Motorola Razr. Huawei didn't miss the chance to brag that the PI material is more expensive than gold, too. Still, you can expect some wrinkling at the ridge but that's the price to pay for unfurling the future.
A big-screen 6.4"-6.6" phone when closed, a veritable 8" tablet when opened - that's what foldable phones were supposed to bring, and Huawei still managed to keep things relatively thin and small. For comparison, the closed Mate Xs is shorter, just as heavy, and only slightly wider or thicker than the Galaxy S20 Ultra.
Powered by a second-gen 7nm processor dubbed the Kirin 990, it won't lack in performance, too, but perhaps the most intriguing part is that Huawei managed to integrate a full-spectrum 5G modem inside the chipset. With Qualcomm and Samsung it is an either-or scenario, i.e. if you want all the 5G bands supported, the modem has to be separate from the processor chip.
Huawei Mate Xs price and release date
There is some pretty amazing tech stuffed in what is the best folding phone announced so far when it comes to specs and design practicality, but unfortunately you will only be able to import in the US, as Huawei is a persona non grata on this side of the pond. At the announced price of 2499 EUR, though, only the most dedicated fans would get one anyway, when the Mate Xs lands globally this spring.
The other issue would be official support for Google's services, despite that Huawei is heavily pushing its own alternatives and hoping for a geopolitical breakthrough in the meantime. In any case, Samsung should breathe a big sigh of relief that these guys are prevented from properly competing at the global stage at the moment.
9 Comments
8. geordie8t1
Posts: 348; Member since: Nov 16, 2015
posted on 3 min ago 0
6. meanestgenius
Posts: 23131; Member since: May 28, 2014
posted on 13 min ago 0
5. Elvis358
Posts: 304; Member since: Mar 25, 2018
posted on 27 min ago 0
7. TBomb
Posts: 1784; Member since: Dec 28, 2012
posted on 6 min ago 0
9. meanestgenius
Posts: 23131; Member since: May 28, 2014
posted on 1 min ago 0
4. nepeval
Posts: 20; Member since: 31 min ago
posted on 27 min ago 0
3. ponila8762
Posts: 26; Member since: 48 min ago
posted on 45 min ago 0
1. MsPooks
Posts: 375; Member since: Jul 08, 2019
posted on 1 hour ago 3
2. Priyam009
Posts: 83; Member since: Oct 23, 2018
posted on 52 min ago 1
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):