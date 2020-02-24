Android Huawei

The new Mate Xs is the priciest, most exquisite foldable phone so far

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 24, 2020, 9:21 AM
The new Mate Xs is the priciest, most exquisite foldable phone so far
Samsung must be rather happy about the current geopolitical spat between US and China that basically took Huawei off the market when it comes to high-end phones outside of China. Not only does it get to shine alone at the top now, but, seeing Huawei's creations, as the new foldable Mate Xs that it just announced, it can often slap Samsung at its own game.

We've been hearing that Huawei is preparing to release its first foldable phone - the Mate X - under a different name and with thoroughly upgraded specs and design, and today the CEO Richard Yu took the stage in Barcelona to announce the Mate Xs. What's different from the original Mate X as it was announced? Quite a lot, actually.

Huawei Mate Xs display sizes, cameras and 5G connectivity


The full Huawei Mate Xs specs list contains many surprises when compared not only to the Mate X, but the Galaxy Fold as well:

  • Dimensions: 161.3 x 78.5/146.2 x 11/5.4 mm (closed/open)
  • Display size(s): 8" 2480 x 2200 pixels when opened, 6.6" (front) or 6.4" (back) when closed
  • Memory: 8GB RAM/512GB storage
  • Processor and 5G connectivity: Kirin 990 with integrated Balong modem, global 8-band 5G support
  • Camera(s): 40MP (main) + 16MP (wide) + 8MP (telephoto) + ToF sensor
  • Battery and charging: 4500mAh, 55W charger
  • OS: EMUI 10 on AOSP Android 10 with Huawei App Gallery

The beauty of Huawei's foldable phone design approach is that it is not only of the out-folding type that gives you giant displays to work with in both open and shut states, but also escapes the ugly notch concept of Samsung's Galaxy Fold. 

Huawei simply placed all the top-notch cameras that are seemingly borrowed from its flagship P30 and Mate 30 series in a slightly thicker strip on one side of the phone that serves as a grip when the phone is open, and as a supercharged selfie kit when closed, win-win.

The updated Falcon Wing hinge with zirconium-plated mechanism ensures smooth and durable operation, while the flexible 8" OLED display provided by BOE is now protected with a dual layer of optical transparent polyimide like on the Motorola Razr. Huawei didn't miss the chance to brag that the PI material is more expensive than gold, too. Still, you can expect some wrinkling at the ridge but that's the price to pay for unfurling the future. 

A big-screen 6.4"-6.6" phone when closed, a veritable 8" tablet when opened - that's what foldable phones were supposed to bring, and Huawei still managed to keep things relatively thin and small. For comparison, the closed Mate Xs is shorter, just as heavy, and only slightly wider or thicker than the Galaxy S20 Ultra.


Powered by a second-gen 7nm processor dubbed the Kirin 990, it won't lack in performance, too, but perhaps the most intriguing part is that Huawei managed to integrate a full-spectrum 5G modem inside the chipset. With Qualcomm and Samsung it is an either-or scenario, i.e. if you want all the 5G bands supported, the modem has to be separate from the processor chip. 

Huawei Mate Xs price and release date


There is some pretty amazing tech stuffed in what is the best folding phone announced so far when it comes to specs and design practicality, but unfortunately you will only be able to import in the US, as Huawei is a persona non grata on this side of the pond. At the announced price of 2499 EUR, though, only the most dedicated fans would get one anyway, when the Mate Xs lands globally this spring.

 The other issue would be official support for Google's services, despite that Huawei is heavily pushing its own alternatives and hoping for a geopolitical breakthrough in the meantime. In any case, Samsung should breathe a big sigh of relief that these guys are prevented from properly competing at the global stage at the moment.

geordie8t1
Reply

8. geordie8t1

Posts: 348; Member since: Nov 16, 2015

Another article where PhoneArena need to bring samsung into an article that is totally irrelevant, if your going to drag samsung into it, you may aswell drag apple to it as well, heck Apple are the 3rd biggest company in terms of sales volume, so i think having huawei blacklisted will allow apple to regain 2nd spot in global sales and help stroke their egos a bit more....

posted on 3 min ago

meanestgenius
Reply

6. meanestgenius

Posts: 23131; Member since: May 28, 2014

This phone is a beast! Even though different form factors like foldable phones are the future, I'm not one to pick one up at the current prices. Too expensive. Still, if I were to pick one up, it would definitely be the Mate Xs! Even without GMS, I'd happily pick up a Huawei smartphone with Huawei's own HMS, as I am accustomed to using smartphones without GMS and know how to side load apps. It's a good thing for a lot of OEM's that Huawei is being stifled in the west due to the BS political propaganda from the U.S. government. Their smartphones come packed with power, innovation, and great features.

posted on 13 min ago

Elvis358
Reply

5. Elvis358

Posts: 304; Member since: Mar 25, 2018

Tbh Huawei mate xs is the best folding phone!

posted on 27 min ago

TBomb
Reply

7. TBomb

Posts: 1784; Member since: Dec 28, 2012

Tbh It hasn't been released yet!

posted on 6 min ago

meanestgenius
Reply

9. meanestgenius

Posts: 23131; Member since: May 28, 2014

Tbh judging by the specs, features and design, I'm inclined to agree.

posted on 1 min ago

nepeval
Reply

4. nepeval

Posts: 20; Member since: 31 min ago

posted on 27 min ago

ponila8762
Reply

3. ponila8762

Posts: 26; Member since: 48 min ago

posted on 45 min ago

MsPooks
Reply

1. MsPooks

Posts: 375; Member since: Jul 08, 2019

Samsung and Motorola should have learned that the best way to protect the screen from pokes and scratches is by putting it on the outside, with the cheaper and technically inferior outward-folding hinge.

posted on 1 hour ago

Priyam009
Reply

2. Priyam009

Posts: 83; Member since: Oct 23, 2018

i can understand how jealous you are of Huawei but trust me if not for Google being Trumps pet dog Huawei P40 pro would have come with GMS and would have destroyed S20 ultra to its core with superior built quality to a software support that unlike sammy doesn't slows down the phone with time and a unrivaled camera setup, not to mention in box fast charger :p

posted on 52 min ago

view all comments
