Samsung says it has sold one million Galaxy Fold units
If the early foldable devices are a test run to see how the public responds to them, it would appear that sales of the Samsung Galaxy Fold show that there is substantial consumer interest in foldables. Today, during an event held in Berlin, Samsung Electronics President Young Sohn said that the first foldable phone from a major manufacturer has sold one million units so far. Considering the $1,980 price tag and the delay in launching the device caused by several issues that Samsung needed to address, this figure would indicate that there is a strong interest in the foldable form factor. Based on Sohn's comment, sales of the Galaxy Fold have brought the company close to $2 billion in revenue since September.
Samsung revised the Galaxy Note Fold based on issues that were spotted on review units
This coming February, Samsung is rumored to be unveiling its next foldable handset which will apparently resemble the Motorola razr. Instead of folding from a smartphone into a tablet, the Galaxy Fold 2 (for lack of a better name) will sit in a pocket until it is needed. At that point, it opens around the horizontal axis to form a tall and thin display. Like the razr, there also will be a small external screen for notifications that might also show the time, weather, and assist in snapping selfies. One major advantage that the Galaxy Fold sequel could have is with its price tag. Recent reports indicate that the Galaxy Fold successor will be priced at $840 USD. Compare that to the equivalent of $2,400 that Huawei asks for the Mate X, the $1,500 price for the Motorola razr and the $1,980 that the Galaxy Fold is priced at. Getting the price down is a major step toward making foldable phones available to more consumers. And other manufacturers are working on their own iterations as well including LG, TCL, Xiaomi and some of the other phone manufacturers. And don't forget Apple, which is said to be working on a foldable iPhone/iPad as well.
Along with consumers transitioning to 5G, the acceptance of the foldable form factor could give the moribund global smartphone market the shot in the arm that it needs.
