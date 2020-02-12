T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Polls

Would you rather spend $1.4k on the S20 Ultra or the Z Flip?

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Feb 12, 2020, 9:25 AM
Samsung dropped both the S20 series and the Z Flip phone yesterday. They were revealed to be everything we expected them to be, thanks to a plethora of rumors and leaks, down to the price tag. And both the S20 Ultra and Z Flip are pretty much in the same ballpark.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra has an insane camera module on top of the most powerful hardware you can fit in an Android smartphone right now. It's big, its display is pretty, and its battery is humongous. It is the poweruser's dream.

The Galaxy Z Flip tones it down a notch when it comes to hardware, but hey — it's foldable! Having learned from past mistakes, Samsung made a foldable phone that looks and feels solid. Only time will tell if that's true, of course, but we are quite impressed by the fact that its screen is actual glass, instead of scratchy plastic.

Obviously, a ton of work has been put into these devices and we can't even begin to imagine how hard it is to produce them. So the price point is probably appropriate.

But we wonder — if you had $1.4k burning a hole through your pocket right now, which one of these phones would you get?

cevon3239
6. cevon3239

Posts: 155; Member since: Jan 01, 2020

I'm leaning 2wards neither. They didnt need an Ultra. They could have just had the S and S+ and had them both have the same cameras, accept they could have put the 100x only on the plus model. Then as far as storage 256 or 512 is enough options and new colors would have been nice. At first I thought the Ultra looked really cool. Now it just looks big and boring.

posted on 19 min ago

ahmadkun
5. ahmadkun

Posts: 709; Member since: May 02, 2016

Neither!!! because if I spent this amount on a phone I will kill myself

posted on 23 min ago

emvxl
4. emvxl

Posts: 146; Member since: Sep 29, 2009

Neither. Too large and too expensive.

posted on 45 min ago

Guseingulievi
3. Guseingulievi

Posts: 16; Member since: Feb 28, 2019

I personally do not like big smartphones.

posted on 1 hour ago

DFranch
2. DFranch

Posts: 568; Member since: Apr 20, 2012

Neither!!! $1400 is an insane amount of money for a phone.

posted on 1 hour ago

Phonehex
1. Phonehex

Posts: 775; Member since: Feb 16, 2016

I personally don't see a point with the Z flip. I'm sure many people might find the flip to be "cool" or the new "in" thing . Galaxy fold on the other hand - Yes. Not the Z flip.

posted on 1 hour ago

