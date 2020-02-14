The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is sold out in the U.S.

If you were hoping to pick up the unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip , forget it for now. This variant of Samsung's new clamshell flip phone is sold out on the websites of Samsung and Best Buy. This doesn't mean that you can't pick up the version of the handset that is locked to either AT&T or Sprint if you can find a store that has it in stock. Or, you can order the carrier-locked models directly from Samsung starting at $1,380 (36 monthly payments of $38.33). However, these phones won't ship until February 18th. Keep in mind that Samsung is also offering a credit of as much as $440 with a trade.

With the right trade, you can make 36 monthly payments of $26.11 for the Galaxy Z Flip

















Today is the Galaxy Z Flip's official release date. Unlike the Galaxy Fold , the Galaxy Z Flip opens and closes around the horizontal axis. Also, this is not a device that turns from a smartphone into a tablet. Instead, the Galaxy Z Flip stays hidden away in your pocket until you need a full-screen smartphone in your hand. Open up the device and you'll find yourself working with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2636. This works out to an aspect ratio of 21.9:9 which means that the screen is tall and thin. There is a 1.1-inch external display for notifications, calls, timers, and alarms, and a fingerprint scanner is located on the side of the device.





Powering the Galaxy Z Flip is an overclocked Snapdragon 855+ chipset paired with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. A punch-hole 10MP selfie camera is at the top center of the display. On the back is a dual-camera setup featuring a 12MP wide camera (f/1.8 aperture) and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Features include OIS, up to 8x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording, and Tracking Auto Focus.





Speaking of the camera, the AI features include Scene Optimizer, Shot Suggestion, and Flaw Detector. Camera modes you can select from are: Food, Panorama, Pro, Live focus, Live focus video, Photo, Video, Super Slow-mo, Slow motion , and Hyperlapse.



