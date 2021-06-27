New round of leaks reveal Galaxy Z Fold 3's screen specs, Flip 3's nearly 2x bigger outer display

New round of leaks reveal Galaxy Z Fold 3's screen specs, Flip 3's nearly 2x bigger outer display0
If leaked renders and press images are authentic, they indicate that the new phones will be based on the same blueprint as their predecessors, but as they say, the devil is in the details.
Galaxy Z Fold 3 under-panel camera will not be too obvious
In the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, most of the design changes will be concentrated in the camera array and contrary to what recent pictures may have led you to believe, the internal under-panel camera will not be that obvious. This has been implied by industry insider Ice Universe.
Ice reiterates that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have the same display dimensions as its predecessor. That means we are looking at a 7.56-inches main display with a resolution of 1768 × 2208 and a 6.23-inches 832 x 2268 outer panel. This time around, the cover unit is also likely to have a 120Hz refresh rate.
Galaxy Z Flip 3 cover screen won't be there for just show and tell
The main display will reportedly retain the same size as the current model (6.7-inches) but is likely to gain a 120Hz refresh rate.
Both phones will seemingly be fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. An announcement is expected on August 3 and the devices will be more reasonably priced than their predecessors, something which could help Samsung reach its ambitious sales target. The phones will ship with Android 11.
