$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Android

New round of leaks reveal Galaxy Z Fold 3's screen specs, Flip 3's nearly 2x bigger outer display

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Jun 27, 2021, 10:32 AM
Samsung will likely reveal its next foldable smartphones in about a month's time and in the meanwhile, we continue to piece together reports and rumors in a bid to get a taste of what's to come. The latest bit is about the display dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3.

If leaked renders and press images are authentic, they indicate that the new phones will be based on the same blueprint as their predecessors, but as they say, the devil is in the details.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 under-panel camera will not be too obvious


In the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, most of the design changes will be concentrated in the camera array and contrary to what recent pictures may have led you to believe, the internal under-panel camera will not be that obvious. This has been implied by industry insider Ice Universe.

The camera is presumably visible in alleged marketing images because Samsung doesn't want potential consumers to think that the phone doesn't have an internal snapper. We also know from previous leaks that the gap between the two halves of the internal display is going to get smaller.

Ice reiterates that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have the same display dimensions as its predecessor. That means we are looking at a 7.56-inches main display with a resolution of 1768 × 2208 and a 6.23-inches 832 x 2268 outer panel. This time around, the cover unit is also likely to have a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung was seemingly also successfully able to get a special digitizer for the Z Fold 3 - something that allegedly hampered S Pen implementation last year. An FCC filing is all the more proof that the foldable flagship will support the stylus.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 cover screen won't be there for just show and tell


While the comparatively humble Z Flip 3 will neither be compatible with the S Pen nor feature an under-display camera, a substantial upgrade is apparently in the pipeline. The current Flip features a 1.1 inches external screen with limited functionality. Per a South Korean outlet, the Flip 3 will boast a 1.9-inches cover panel.

The main display will reportedly retain the same size as the current model (6.7-inches) but is likely to gain a 120Hz refresh rate.

Both phones will seemingly be fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. An announcement is expected on August 3 and the devices will be more reasonably priced than their predecessors, something which could help Samsung reach its ambitious sales target. The phones will ship with Android 11.

