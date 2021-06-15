Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 screen specs leak: under-display camera, S Pen, Corning cover glass

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The exclusive three year contract with Schott, however, means high component prices, so Samsung Electronics, the phone subdivision, has been looking for an alternative ever since, and we bet it's glad that Corning managed to pull off its own ultrathin cover glass tech in time for the Z Flip 3.





The final touches on Corning's disk sheets, however, like thinning, chemical treatment, and cutting, will be done by another Korean company but still, a bit of healthy competition is finally entering the foldable phone components supply chain.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 display specs





Z Fold 3 screen features





First foldable display with an under panel camera.

The first foldable display with UTG to have S Pen input.

The first foldable display that replaces the circular polarizer with a color filter to reduce thickness, increase brightness and lower power.

The display film stack on the Z Fold 3 is much thicker now because of the S Pen digitizer

There is a rugged protection layer under the UTG cover like the one added to the Z Flip 5G.

Another, carbon-reinforced polymer layer, is added under the panel for improved durability.

Z Flip 3 screen features





Corning will share the ultra-thin glass (UTG) business on the Z Flip 3 with incumbent supplier SCHOTT

Corning’s UTG will be processed by Korean supplier eCONY









The so-called Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) is, needless to say, tougher than the "regular" polyimide protective film that the OG Galaxy Fold used . How can glass bend without breaking, though? Well, the key word is thin, apparently, as the Schott, DoInsys, and now Corning creations have proved to be remarkably durable in day to day usage.





Galaxy Z Flip 3 pricing





The reason for moving from the Schott/DoInsys foldable phone cover glass duopoly for Samsung Electronics is, according to The Elec, cost. Apparently, Samsung Display that laminated the UTG cover to its own bendy OLED panels with plastic substrates, delivered a product that is too expensive.

Samsung, however, tried a laser-cutting method that is superior to what DoInsys offers, and now Corning's UTG supplies will be produced with this technology, perfecting yield, and lowering the prices further.





The glass cover supply chain diversification is a small win for Samsung, given that it still has a year left on the contract with Schott, but it is an important one as it may lower the production costs of the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, hence the final retail price





