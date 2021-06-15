$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Display

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 screen specs leak: under-display camera, S Pen, Corning cover glass

Daniel Petrov
By Daniel Petrov
Jun 15, 2021, 4:54 AM
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 screen specs leak: under-display camera, S Pen, Corning glass
Samsung is already hard at work on the third edition of the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip foldable phone series, to be released some time in the summer months, likely at an August event. The OG Flip pioneered the use of Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) cover for the bendable display while the OG Fold was still stuck at a polyimide (read: plastic) cover that first users peeled off thinking that it's a screen protector.

This year, however, both the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will be utilizing ultrathin glass, while Samsung is preparing to use a brand new supplier for the cover sheet of the foldable clamshell, reports The Elec, and it is actually a tried and trusted one - Corning. While Corning was developing its UTG covers for foldable phones last year, Samsung used the Germans from Schott as suppliers for the Z Fold 2 and the Z Flip, with finishing work done at home by DoInsys.

The exclusive three year contract with Schott, however, means high component prices, so Samsung Electronics, the phone subdivision, has been looking for an alternative ever since, and we bet it's glad that Corning managed to pull off its own ultrathin cover glass tech in time for the Z Flip 3. 

The final touches on Corning's disk sheets, however, like thinning, chemical treatment, and cutting, will be done by another Korean company but still, a bit of healthy competition is finally entering the foldable phone components supply chain.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 display specs


This may help with the rumored lowering of the next Samsung foldables' pricing but the Corning ultrathin cover glass is not the only Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 revelation we get today, as popular display analyst Ross Young is back with more display specs tips on Samsung's upcoming 2021 bendy phones.

Z Fold 3 screen features


  • First foldable display with an under panel camera.
  • The first foldable display with UTG to have S Pen input.
  • The first foldable display that replaces the circular polarizer with a color filter to reduce thickness, increase brightness and lower power.
  • The display film stack on the Z Fold 3 is much thicker now because of the S Pen digitizer
  • There is a rugged protection layer under the UTG cover like the one added to the Z Flip 5G.
  • Another, carbon-reinforced polymer layer, is added under the panel for improved durability.

Z Flip 3 screen features


  • Corning will share the ultra-thin glass (UTG) business on the Z Flip 3 with incumbent supplier SCHOTT
  • Corning’s UTG will be processed by Korean supplier eCONY


The so-called Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) is, needless to say, tougher than the "regular" polyimide protective film that the OG Galaxy Fold used. How can glass bend without breaking, though? Well, the key word is thin, apparently, as the Schott, DoInsys, and now Corning creations have proved to be remarkably durable in day to day usage.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 pricing


The reason for moving from the Schott/DoInsys foldable phone cover glass duopoly for Samsung Electronics is, according to The Elec, cost. Apparently, Samsung Display that laminated the UTG cover to its own bendy OLED panels with plastic substrates, delivered a product that is too expensive. 
Samsung, however, tried a laser-cutting method that is superior to what DoInsys offers, and now Corning's UTG supplies will be produced with this technology, perfecting yield, and lowering the prices further. 

The glass cover supply chain diversification is a small win for Samsung, given that it still has a year left on the contract with Schott, but it is an important one as it may lower the production costs of the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, hence the final retail price

Apple may also benefit from Corning's entry in the market, says Ross Young, as it has historical ties with the glass makers (including over the tough Ceramic Shield of the newest iPhones) hence can benefit by sourcing UTG cover for its own foldable iPhone that is expected to be released out in 2023

