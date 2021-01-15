Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Samsung Android Software updates

Fourth time might be the charm for Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE touchscreen issues

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 15, 2021, 4:38 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Fourth time might be the charm for Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE touchscreen issues
Samsung may not have hit it out of the park with the quality/price ratio of its first three members of the high-end Galaxy S20 family last year, but then the inexpensive S20 FE arrived to give the likes of the OnePlus 8 a run for their money with a flagship-grade processor and a silky smooth 120Hz display in tow.

Unfortunately, the 6.5-inch handset was plagued by some pretty horrible touchscreen issues shortly after its global commercial debut, and despite its manufacturer's best (repeated) efforts, said bugs were not fixed for all users the first, second, or even third time around.

Unsurprisingly, Samsung isn't giving up on one of its most popular mobile devices of 2020, delivering yet another software update focused (among others) on improving the "stability of the touch screen" as we speak. This latest goodie pack, which tips the scales at a little over 260MB, also includes January 2021 security patches, as well as various improvements to the "overall stability" of some of the phone's unnamed "functions."

Obviously, the over-the-air rollout hasn't been kicked off everywhere around the world just yet, but encouragingly enough, a couple of Galaxy S20 FE 5G owners in the UK are claiming their "crossed lines" problem has finally gone away after installing this fourth touchscreen-optimizing update.

Alas, that was only one of the many glitches widely reported by S20 FE users way back in October, and while we certainly expect (or at least hope) Samsung will be able to leave some of them behind at last, others may well survive yet again. In fact, a couple of Redditors appear to already disagree with the folks that are relieved to see their units finally working properly, claiming their particular issues have been left unresolved.

It pretty much goes without saying that this update follows the One UI 3.0-skinned Android 11 promotion in select markets that got an early start on that last month, with US carriers, for instance, likely to keep their customers waiting for at least a few more weeks.

Of course, not everyone is experiencing ghost touches and general touchscreen instability on the 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 FE, so it might not be such a bad idea to take advantage of the latest deals out there and buy this bad boy before it goes the way of the dodoS20, S20+, and S20 Ultra.

