Fourth time might be the charm for Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE touchscreen issues

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

















Alas, that was only one of the many glitches widely reported by S20 FE users way back in October, and while we certainly expect (or at least hope) Samsung will be able to leave some of them behind at last, others may well survive yet again. In fact, a couple of Redditors appear to already disagree with the folks that are relieved to see their units finally working properly, claiming their particular issues have been left unresolved.





It pretty much goes without saying that this update follows the One UI 3.0-skinned Android 11 promotion in select markets that got an early start on that last month, with US carriers , for instance, likely to keep their customers waiting for at least a few more weeks.





dodo S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. Of course, not everyone is experiencing ghost touches and general touchscreen instability on the 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 FE, so it might not be such a bad idea to take advantage of the latest deals out there and buy this bad boy before it goes the way of the



