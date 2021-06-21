$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Android

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 now tested by carriers; to launch in August

Martin Filipov
By Martin Filipov
Jun 21, 2021, 8:41 AM
As you probably know, Samsung is preparing to launch two brand new foldable smartphones - the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which aims to bridge the gap between a phone and a tablet, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which folds for the sake of being as small as possible when not in use.

According to the latest report from Dailian, Samsung is currently shipping prototypes of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 to three mobile carriers in the manufacturer's home country of South Korea - SK Telecom, KT, and LG U+, for them to run network tests.

This is a standard procedure done to determine if a new device is ready for the carrier's network, which gives the carrier and the phone-maker the opportunity to add things like the pre-installed carrier apps you sometimes get when you first turn on your phone or to clear up any hiccups.



Samsung is expected to announce the new Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 at the Unpacked event, scheduled for August 3. Rumors point towards an official release on August 27, which might turn out to be when pre-orders start.

As we reported earlier, the price of the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 is being adjusted to get as low as possible, compared to the previous generation of Samsung foldables. This is done in an attempt to make foldable devices more mainstream and let people get their hands on this futuristic tech.

The price drop is said to be around 20% compared to the Z Fold 2 and Z Flip 2. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be launched at a price of $1,599, while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could cost less than $1,000.



The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to feature an under-the-screen (UTS) selfie camera, and support Samsung's S Pen stylus, although it might not have a dedicated compartment for storing the pen. This rumor is reinforced by another one, which says that we might not get a new Galaxy Note this year.

Samsung's new foldables are expected to feature the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, as well as plenty of RAM and storage. The Z Fold 3 is said to come with 512GB of built-in space for your files, which would be pretty generous from Samsung.

If you can't wait to get your hands on a foldable Samsung phone, today might be the time to get one, as Amazon has knocked off $200 of the price of the Z Fold 2 for Amazon Prime Day. You can find this and other Samsung Prime Day deals on our dedicated hub.

