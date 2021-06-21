Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 now tested by carriers; to launch in August

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 now tested by carriers; to launch in August0
According to the latest report from Dailian, Samsung is currently shipping prototypes of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 to three mobile carriers in the manufacturer's home country of South Korea - SK Telecom, KT, and LG U+, for them to run network tests.
Samsung is expected to announce the new Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 at the Unpacked event, scheduled for August 3. Rumors point towards an official release on August 27, which might turn out to be when pre-orders start.
As we reported earlier, the price of the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 is being adjusted to get as low as possible, compared to the previous generation of Samsung foldables. This is done in an attempt to make foldable devices more mainstream and let people get their hands on this futuristic tech.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to feature an under-the-screen (UTS) selfie camera, and support Samsung's S Pen stylus, although it might not have a dedicated compartment for storing the pen. This rumor is reinforced by another one, which says that we might not get a new Galaxy Note this year.
Samsung's new foldables are expected to feature the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, as well as plenty of RAM and storage. The Z Fold 3 is said to come with 512GB of built-in space for your files, which would be pretty generous from Samsung.
If you can't wait to get your hands on a foldable Samsung phone, today might be the time to get one, as Amazon has knocked off $200 of the price of the Z Fold 2 for Amazon Prime Day. You can find this and other Samsung Prime Day deals on our dedicated hub.