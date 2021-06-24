$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

Verizon Samsung 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 3 filing confirms Verizon 5G, Samsung Pay with MST

Daniel Petrov
By Daniel Petrov
Jun 24, 2021, 5:22 AM
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 filing confirms 5G support, more specs
That horizontally-folding Galaxy Z Flip 3 is happening and just got its FCC green light, together with the other member of Samsung's 2021 foldable family - the Z Fold 3 vertical bender.

First off, the phone is most likely to appear on Verizon, as the FCC listing explicitly mentions a couple of mmWave antenna positions, just as its Z Flip 5G predecessor did. Not only that, but you will again be able to use the clamshell as a payment device on any terminal that doesn't have NFC support, since MST connectivity will be present in the Z Flip 3.


There's NFC too, though, as well as reverse Wireless Power Transfer at 9W, and wireless charging, but no mention of UWB in the FCC listing so Samsung probably skipped on that feature, even though it is listed for the larger Z Fold 3.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs and features are expected to be as follows:

  • 6.7-inch FHD + Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support
  • 1.83" front cover display
  • Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, 3,300mAh battery
  • 2x12MP cameras on the back, 10MP selfie camera on the inside, 4K 60fps video recording
  • Side fingerprint sensor, USB 3.1 Type-C port
  • No UWB connectivity but there will be MST for mobile payments
  • Up to 20% lower starting price than the Galaxy Z Flip



