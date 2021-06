Galaxy Z Flip 3 filing confirms Verizon 5G, Samsung Pay with MST

First off, the phone is most likely to appear on Verizon, as the FCC listing explicitly mentions a couple of mmWave antenna positions, just as its Z Flip 5G predecessor did. Not only that, but you will again be able to use the clamshell as a payment device on any terminal that doesn't have NFC support, since MST connectivity will be present in the Z Flip 3









There's NFC too, though, as well as reverse Wireless Power Transfer at 9W, and wireless charging , but no mention of UWB in the FCC listing so Samsung probably skipped on that feature, even though it is listed for the larger Z Fold 3









6.7-inch FHD + Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support

1.83" front cover display

Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, 3,300mAh battery

2x12MP cameras on the back, 10MP selfie camera on the inside, 4K 60fps video recording

Side fingerprint sensor, USB 3.1 Type-C port

No UWB connectivity but there will be MST for mobile payments

Up to 20% lower starting price than the Galaxy Z Flip

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs and features are expected to be as follows:









That horizontally-folding Galaxy Z Flip 3 is happening and just got its FCC green light, together with the other member of Samsung's 2021 foldable family - the Z Fold 3 vertical bender.