Galaxy Z Flip 3 Geekbench listing points to modest performance gains

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Geekbench listing points to modest performance gains0
The model in question is powered by a processor called Lahaina, which is the codename for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, and has 8GB of RAM.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will likely be up to 20 percent more affordable than the current iteration, despite solid improvements over the Flip 5G such as a 120Hz main screen and a larger cover display. Other rumored features include a dual rear camera system, 10MP front camera, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and slimmer bezels.
Although the Z Fold 3 is getting all the attention these days, primarily because of rumors of S Pen support and the debut of Samsung's under-panel selfie camera, the flip phone may end up being more popular.
The new foldable devices will be unveiled in August alongside new watches and earbuds. A cheaper LTE-only Z Flip 3 model is reportedly also in the pipeline, but Samsung is unlikely to reveal it next month.
