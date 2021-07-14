Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

Samsung Android

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Geekbench listing points to modest performance gains

Anam Hamid
By
0
SamMobile has spotted the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 on Geekbench. The listing is for the North America-bound SM-F711U variant and doesn't reveal anything new.

The model in question is powered by a processor called Lahaina, which is the codename for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, and has 8GB of RAM.

The phone achieved single and multi-core scores of 1,015 and 3,161, respectively, which are understandably higher than what the Snapdragon 865 Plus-powered Z Flip 5G managed, but in line with other top Snapdragon 888-fueled Android phones, such as the Galaxy S21.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will likely be up to 20 percent more affordable than the current iteration, despite solid improvements over the Flip 5G such as a 120Hz main screen and a larger cover display. Other rumored features include a dual rear camera system, 10MP front camera, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and slimmer bezels. 

The phone will likely ship with Android 11, but considering that Samsung is apparently rushing to roll out One UI 4 as soon as possible, it shouldn't be long before it is updated to Android 12.

Although the Z Fold 3 is getting all the attention these days, primarily because of rumors of S Pen support and the debut of Samsung's under-panel selfie camera, the flip phone may end up being more popular.

The new foldable devices will be unveiled in August alongside new watches and earbuds. A cheaper LTE-only Z Flip 3 model is reportedly also in the pipeline, but Samsung is unlikely to reveal it next month.

