Galaxy Z Flip 3 Geekbench listing points to modest performance gains

Although the Z Fold 3 is getting all the attention these days, primarily because of rumors of S Pen support and the debut of Samsung's under-panel selfie camera, the flip phone may end up being



The new foldable devices will be unveiled in August alongside new watches and The phone will likely ship with Android 11, but considering that Samsung is apparently rushing to roll out One UI 4 as soon as possible, it shouldn't be long before it is updated to Android 12 Although the Z Fold 3 is getting all the attention these days, primarily because of rumors of S Pen support and the debut of Samsung's under-panel selfie camera, the flip phone may end up being more popular The new foldable devices will be unveiled in August alongside new watches and earbuds . A cheaper LTE-only Z Flip 3 model is reportedly also in the pipeline, but Samsung is unlikely to reveal it next month.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

has spotted the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 on Geekbench . The listing is for the North America-bound SM-F711U variant and doesn't reveal anything new.The model in question is powered by a processor called Lahaina, which is the codename for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, and has 8GB of RAM.The phone achieved single and multi-core scores of 1,015 and 3,161, respectively, which are understandably higher than what the Snapdragon 865 Plus-powered Z Flip 5G managed, but in line with other top Snapdragon 888-fueled Android phones , such as the Galaxy S21 The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will likely be up to 20 percent more affordable than the current iteration, despite solid improvements over the Flip 5G such as a 120Hz main screen and a larger cover display. Other rumored features include a dual rear camera system, 10MP front camera, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and slimmer bezels.